Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Wednesday night with four last 16 games

Danny Noppert (1/3) v Mickey Mansell (9/4) (A) Tournament Ave : 99.07 - 97.76

: 99.07 - 97.76 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.43 - 0.18

Mickey Mansell waited an extremely long time to qualify for his first Grand Slam of Darts at the age of 51 but having finally made it to Wolverhampton, he's already upset the odds to reach the knockout stages. The Northern Irishman played very well to overcome James Wade 5-3 in a match where both players averaged over 100 and then Rowby-John Rodriguez before being pummelled 5-1 by the already-eliminated Luke Humphries in a dead rubber. The key to his two wins was ridiculously clinical finishing while his lowly 180 per leg ratio of 0.18 is very much in line with his usual standard on tour. Danny Noppert won all three of his games with a superior tournament average that almost touches 100 thanks his prolific heavy scoring and deadly finishing of almost 50%. There was no pressure on him in his final game against Martin Schindler but the way he defied the German's 109 average by mercilessly pouncing on any mistake has to be admired. He's an ice cool customer and I'd expect him to come through this contest against a player who doesn't have a track record of thriving in long formats on the major stage. That said, if Mansell can continue to finish well, a shock result is probably more likely than him firing in more 180s than Noppert, who has a much higher seasonal 180 per leg rate of 0.30 and has also hit them for fun so far in this tournament at 0.50. Verdict: 10-6

James Wade (4/5) v Cameron Menzies (10/11) Tournament Ave : 99.07 - 92.92

: 99.07 - 92.92 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.45

Cameron Menzies will have spent most of his shift on Tuesday wondering how on earth he's still in the tournament after a rollercoaster night of emotions for him. The Scotsman headed into his last group match with Beau Greaves as hot favourite to get the win he needed to seal his progression into the knockout stages but he slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat that meant Martin Schindler only needed three legs to leapfrog him into the top two. Menzies would have been crestfallen at 2-2 with Schindler averaging well over 110 only for the German to miss five darts at doubles over the next three legs to gift him a place in the last 16. Although he was poor on Monday night, I'd expect him to play with a lot more freedom against James Wade and perform much closer - or in excess - of his usual standards given that this must feel this like a bit of a bonus. That should be enough for him to hit most 180s given his maximum per leg rate is much higher in this tournament and also the season as a whole (0.33 v 0.23), but what about the only thing that really matters - the actual match result? Wade has reached the knockout stages for the 16th time on his 17th appearance which really is a stunning achievement given how the short format is always labelled a lottery - as Luke Humphries now knows - and deemed more suited for explosive scorers. Only Gary Anderson has a better record with 17 qualifications out of 17. Although neither he nor Anderson have managed to lift this trophy, Wade has reached the final three times, including in the 2020 edition, and in his other two appearances since then, he's gone as far as the semi-finals. More importantly, he played well during the group stage and over this longer format, his overall game and timing should see him come through. Verdict: 10-7

Martin Lukeman (11/8) v Ross Smith (8/15) Tournament Ave : 92.78 - 89.63

: 92.78 - 89.63 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.19 - 0.28

Martin Lukeman is one of the surprise packages of this year's Grand Slam after cruising through the group stages with maximum points and a very impressive legs difference of +9. Lukeman, who attributed his upturn his fortunes to his new darts cabin, has now won seven matches on the trot when you include his four victories during the qualifying event which were all achieved with averages in excess of 100 so his confidence is running high right now. What he lacks in firepower and 180 hitting he certainly makes up on the doubles and it's no surprise that his checkout percentage is well over 50% in Wolverhampton considering he's known to be one of the most clinical finishers on tour at over 43% for the season. However, although his tournament average of 97.8 is higher than Ross Smith's 89.6 his levels have dropped in the last two matches while Smith's 5-0 drubbing of Connor Scutt saw him rediscover his range after a worrying dip in form. He averaged over 97.6 and hit a couple of maximums so it's definitely a step in the right direction after two matches in the 80s. It could be naive to suddenly expect him to fire on all cylinders again just based on one result but even during this sticky patch he fires in 180s a lot more prolifically than Lukeman so I'm including him in my acca to hit more maximums on the handicap (-2.5). Verdict: 8-10

Ritchie Edhouse (11/10) v Rob Cross (4/6) Tournament Ave : 96.48 - 95.79

: 96.48 - 95.79 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.40 - 0.29

Ritchie Edhouse has transformed from a journeyman pro into a major-winning machine in the last month and he's currently enjoying an eight-match winning streak on TV. While signs of his improvement were visible before he upset odds of 250/1 to land the European Championship last month, we can't suddenly pretend anyone saw this kind of ascent to darting stardom coming. Edhouse averaged over 103 in two of his three games, including a 105 to swot aside Dave Chisnall and complete a clean sweep of wins with an extremely healthy legs difference of +10, so he's clearly riding the crest of a wave in terms of confidence and performance. There was one ropey display against Connor Scutt when both players averaged in the mid-80s but he still battled to a 5-2 win and he'll fancy his chances against Rob Cross. Voltage has never failed to get out of the group stages in all eight of his Grand Slam appearances and this year he overcame an early blip against Martin Lukeman to cruise through pretty comfortably in the end. Cross isn't playing at his very best levels but his tournament average is just less than Edhouse and while his scoring hasn't been blistering, his finishing definitely has. If this was best-of-9, then I'd be tempted to give Edhouse support but the longer format could well suit Cross if he builds on his group stage success to move through the gears we know he has. Verdict: 7-10

Grand Slam of Darts: Results, table & knockout draw
Group A

James Wade and Mickey Mansell progress

Results James Wade 3-5 Mickey Mansell

Luke Humphries 3-5 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Mickey Mansell

James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries

James Wade 5-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Humphries 5-1 Mickey Mansell Group B

Danny Noppert and Cameron Menzies progress

Fixtures & Results Danny Noppert 5-2 Beau Greaves

Martin Schindler 2-5 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies

Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves

Danny Noppert 5-2 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 1-5 Beau Greaves Group C

Martin Lukeman and Rob Cross progress

Fixtures & Results Rob Cross 5-2 Leonard Gates

Peter Wright 0-5 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates

Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 1-5 Rob Cross

Leonard Gates 3-5 Martin Lukeman Group D

Ritchie Edhouse and Ross Smith progress

Fixtures & Results Ross Smith 1-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Dave Chisnall 0-5 Connor Scutt

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt

Connor Scutt 0-5 Ross Smith

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ritchie Edhouse Group E

Jermaine Wattimena and Mike De Decker qualified

Results Michael Smith 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Mike De Decker 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Mike De Decker 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Michael Smith 0-5 Mike De Decker

Mensur Suljovic 4-5 Jermaine Wattimena Group F

Luke Littler and Dimitri Van den Bergh qualified

Results Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-1 Lourence Ilagan

Luke Littler 5-0 Keane Barry

Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-5 Luke Littler

Keane Barry 1-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Lourence Ilagan 3-5 Luke Littler Group G

Gary Anderson and Ryan Joyce qualified

Results Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Gary Anderson 5-1 Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ryan Joyce

Gary Anderson 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Group H