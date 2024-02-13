Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
Gerwyn Price walked out of Players Championship 1
Gerwyn Price walked out of Players Championship 1

Gerwyn Price quits while losing to Brendan Dolan in the opening Players Championship event of the season and doesn't return for the second

By Chris Hammer
14:14 · TUE February 13, 2024

Gerwyn Price went through with his threat not to compete in Tuesday's Players Championship 2 event after walking out of the first event on Monday.

The Welshman was trailing 4-2 against Brendan Dolan, who ended his World Championship dreams back in December, in a race to six legs during a last-16 tie at the Robin Park Tennis Centre before he quit and stormed out.

Price had averaged 101 and 111 in his opening two victories that day but cited 'pathetic conditions' at the venue as his reason for withdrawing during an angry instagram post, while he also threatened not to turn up on Tuesday.

He wrote: "Absolutely pathetic conditions. Travel all the way to Wigan to play in a professional game and we have to play in less than amateur conditions.

"Never have I ever given a game up. Well, that's me out to tomorrow as well. Gutted because my game was really good today and I rely on these events so much."

Anyone who thought he may calm down enough to turn up on Tuesday were wrong, as his name didn't appear in the 128-field for the second Players Championship tournament of the season.

The PDC, who may fine Price for his conduct, said: "We understand he felt the venue was cold."

Luke Littler won the opening event of the season as well as hitting one of three nine-darters.

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....