The Welshman was trailing 4-2 against Brendan Dolan, who ended his World Championship dreams back in December, in a race to six legs during a last-16 tie at the Robin Park Tennis Centre before he quit and stormed out.

Price had averaged 101 and 111 in his opening two victories that day but cited 'pathetic conditions' at the venue as his reason for withdrawing during an angry instagram post, while he also threatened not to turn up on Tuesday.

He wrote: "Absolutely pathetic conditions. Travel all the way to Wigan to play in a professional game and we have to play in less than amateur conditions.

"Never have I ever given a game up. Well, that's me out to tomorrow as well. Gutted because my game was really good today and I rely on these events so much."

Anyone who thought he may calm down enough to turn up on Tuesday were wrong, as his name didn't appear in the 128-field for the second Players Championship tournament of the season.

The PDC, who may fine Price for his conduct, said: "We understand he felt the venue was cold."