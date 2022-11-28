The 52-year-old won the BDO world title for three consecutive years from 2017 before joining the PDC, where his highlight was winning the 2020 Premier League as well as reaching the semi-finals of the World Matchplay (2019, 2020), World Grand Prix (2019) and the Grand Slam of Darts (2019).

But an alarming loss of form since the start of 2021 saw him slip down the rankings and this week he missed out on qualification for the World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier.

Durrant, who now offers coaching sessions, tweeted: “Well that’s it I’m no longer a professional dart player. Part relief part incredible disappointment.

“Thank you @TargetDarts @UltiWindowsNE @SMC_Flooring for loyalty in the highs and lows. New chapter in my life starts today.

“I say this to all players, enjoy now because you never know what’s around the corner.

“I’ve not retired, just no longer a pro player 2023 is a year of new adventures and finding that winning feeling again. Watch me smash QSchool 2024. You’ve been warned!”

Meanwhile, Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith were the three players who claimed the last three places in the World Darts Championship field in Barnsley on Monday.

Former Lakeside Champion Burnett will make his first World Championship appearance since 2014 after defeating David Evans 7-3 in their decisive board final.

The 55-year-old - a World Matchplay runner-up in 2001 - kicked off his campaign with wins over former World Youth Champion Bradley Brooks and Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness.

The Welsh veteran then produced the performance of the day in his 6-3 success against Brian Raman, posting a sensational 110 average to prevail in a high-quality encounter.

Elsewhere, former World Championship quarter-finalist Joyce will make his fifth consecutive Alexandra Palace appearance after easing past Jamie Clark 7-3.

Joyce also saw off Max Hopp, Gordon Mathers and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez en route to qualification, defying a ton-plus average from the Austrian in round two.

Canadian star Smith completed the 96-player field for next month's event, courtesy of a comprehensive 7-1 victory against Nick Fullwell in their decider.

Smith whitewashed Darren Webster and edged out Jack Main and Steve Lennon in deciding-leg tussles, securing a place in his fifth World Championship and preserving his hopes of retaining his PDC Tour Card.

Click here for the World Darts Championship draw and schedule

Darts: Related content