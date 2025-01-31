Darts results: Stephen Bunting gets out of jail in Winmau World Masters opener

“Even though I didn’t feel comfortable I was still able to get over the line and that’s a massive positive for me.”

“I know how good Willie is, but at the same time I know how good I can be, and I feel like I’m really into the tournament now.

“I felt very nervous tonight. I put myself under so much pressure,” conceded Bunting, who won the Bahrain Darts Masters earlier in the month.

However, 2024 Masters champion Bunting came back off the canvas to keep his title hopes alive, winning six of the last eight legs to set up a tantalising showdown against Peter Wright.

The Scottish star drew first blood with a 120 checkout, before producing 88 and 170 finishes on the bull to double his lead in sets and leave Bunting on the brink of an early exit.

The revamped Winmau World Masters saw eight first round ties take place on a bumper night of action at Arena MK, as Bunting defied a blistering start from Borland to progress in a five-set thriller.

RECAP! 🎯 Confirmation of tonight's first round results in Milton Keynes, with Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting & Gerwyn Price all progressing to round two... #WWMasters pic.twitter.com/PIld4CULqt

Humphries also headlined a star-studded opening night in Milton Keynes, as he kicked off his campaign with a 3-1 success against 2022 Masters champion Joe Cullen.

The world number one produced an accomplished display to fend off the former Premier League runner-up, despite squandering three match darts for a straight-sets victory.

“I’m really happy with the way I bounced back after missing those three match darts,” reflected Humphries, who will now face Northern Ireland's number one Josh Rock for a place in the quarter-finals.

“The first set was always going to be crucial, particularly in this short format. Joe is a very tough player to beat and he showed a lot of grit and determination there.

“I’m not worried about laying down markers or sending out messages. I’m just here to enjoy myself and win as much as I can.”

Earlier in the night, Wright won through a compelling five-set clash against Kevin Doets in one of Thursday’s stand-out matches, averaging 101.28 to open his title tilt.

Doets led 1-0 and 2-1 in sets, although Wright displayed his trademark resilience to complete the turnaround, firing in a 13-dart break on tops to triumph in a last-leg shoot-out.

“I’m enjoying darts now. I have got a new buzz. I don’t know what it is, but I feel good and think that I can only get better,” declared Wright, the 2020 Masters champion.

“I feel it’s up to me how good I can get, as long as I don’t look in the mirror because when it comes to March, I am 55.

“Inside I feel like I am 21, so if I feel like that playing darts, then everyone is in trouble!”

Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price will go head-to-head with Australian number one Damon Heta in Saturday’s second round, after dispatching Germany’s Florian Hempel in straight sets.

Price kicked off proceedings with a 127 checkout on the bull, and that set the tone for a dominant display which saw the Welshman relinquish just one leg on his way to victory.

Heta booked his place in Saturday’s second round with a 3-1 victory over Ross Smith, punishing 17 missed darts at double from the former European champion to enjoy a winning start to 2025.

However, former world champions Rob Cross and Michael Smith suffered early exits at Arena MK, succumbing 3-1 to William O’Connor and Danny Noppert, who will now lock horns in round two.

O’Connor launched a terrific comeback to stun fourth seed Cross, winning six of the last seven legs and sealing his progress with a magnificent 151 finish.

Noppert, meanwhile, punished a profligate display from 2023 world champion Smith to prevail in the evening’s finale, pinning seven of his 11 attempts at double to cap off a clinical display.

Meanwhile, in the evening’s opener, Josh Rock ran out a 3-1 winner against Jermaine Wattimena, averaging 98 and landing five 180s to triumph in a quick-fire clash.

Winmau World Masters results

Thursday January 30

First round

Josh Rock 3-1 Jermaine Wattimena (2-1, 0-2, 2-0, 2-1)

Damon Heta 3-1 Ross Smith (2-1, 0-2, 2-0, 2-1)

William O’Connor 3-1 Rob Cross (0-2, 2-1, 2-0, 2-1)

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Florian Hempel (2-0, 2-0, 2-1)

Peter Wright 3-2 Kevin Doets (1-2, 2-0, 0-2, 2-1, 2-1)

Luke Humphries 3-1 Joe Cullen (2-1, 2-0, 1-2, 2-0)

Stephen Bunting 3-2 William Borland (0-2, 1-2, 2-0, 2-1, 2-1)

Danny Noppert 3-1 Michael Smith (2-0, 1-2, 2-1, 2-1)

Friday January 31 (1900 GMT)

First round