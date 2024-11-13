Darts results: Rob Cross ruthless finishing sees him reach the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals

Day Five of the prestigious event saw the knockout stages get underway with four last 16 ties, as 2023 runner-up Cross took centre stage at WV Active Aldersley.

The 2018 World Champion produced a staggering display of finishing to defeat European Champion Ritchie Edhouse, pinning ten of his 12 attempts at double to seal a 10-5 success.

Cross converted a trio of ton-plus checkouts on his way to victory, taking out 110, 160 and 164 combinations to secure a spot in his fourth Grand Slam quarter-final.

Edhouse started strongly to lead 3-2 at the first interval, but Cross was relentless on the outer ring, successfully hitting his first eight attempts at a double to continue his title challenge.

"I was really focused tonight, and I feel like a million dollars after that," claimed Cross, the highest-ranked player left in the tournament. If I'm not winning I'm very disappointed, so I need to keep pushing myself, and if I do that, I can do great things.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing, and putting in a performance like that is amazing."

Cross will now renew his rivalry with Martin Lukeman in Friday’s quarter-finals, in a repeat of their Group C clash last weekend.

Lukeman – who ran out a 5-3 winner on that occasion - progressed to his second televised quarter-final of 2024 with a convincing 10-5 victory over former European Champion Ross Smith.

The opening six legs were shared before Lukeman stole a march with a three-leg burst midway through the match, and he also powered in a superb 121 on the bull to continue his dream debut.

“This is my second TV quarter-final of the year, so I’m feeling good,” claimed Lukeman, who also reached the last eight at March’s UK Open. I look at what Ritchie [Edhouse] did last month. He’s one of my best pals, and I was so happy for him. Now it’s my time.

“It would mean the world to me to win this title. It’s not about the money; I just want that picture on stage with my wife.”

Elsewhere, Menzies moved through to his maiden televised quarter-final with a dramatic deciding-leg win over James Wade, overturning a 6-4 deficit to dump out the three-time Grand Slam finalist.

The Scot punished a sluggish start from Wade to lead 4-2, only for the left-hander to follow up a 12-dart break with a hat-trick of 14-darters to seize the initiative.

However, Menzies found his range when it mattered, and after Wade was unable to produce a skin-saving 98 checkout, the enigmatic 35-year-old pinned tops to seal his progress.

“I have never been so nervous. My heart was racing,” admitted Menzies, who reached the knockout stages despite losing two of his three group games.

“I left here after Beau battered me and I was fearing the worst, so to get the phone call saying you’re through to now being in the quarter-finals, it just shows that you darts is such an unpredictable sport.

“This has been a rollercoaster. I didn’t think I deserved to be here, but I’m very grateful to be where I am, and this is arguably my best result in the PDC.”

Mansell also broke new ground in Wednesday’s opener, defeating Danny Noppert 10-7 to secure a place in his first televised ranking quarter-final.

Noppert flew out of the traps to establish an early 2-0 lead, but a 121 checkout in leg three sparked a sequence of six straight legs for Mansell, who also took out a classy 117 finish on his way to victory.

“I’m ecstatic to be through,” reflected the Northern Irishman, who averaged 99 and converted 66% of his attempts at double.

“I have played very well to be in the position that I’m in, but it’s about winning one game at a time. It’s about focusing on my technique and my beliefs, and seeing where that takes me.”

The second round will conclude on Thursday evening, as teenage sensation Luke Littler takes on World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker for a place in the quarter-finals.

Reigning Masters champion Stephen Bunting will go head-to-head with two-time runner-up Gary Anderson, while a resurgent Jermaine Wattimena faces UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Meanwhile, fresh from his record-breaking Group H campaign, Gian van Veen will play Ryan Joyce, who dumped out three-time champion Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday evening.

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout Stage

LAST 16 (Nov 13-14)

James Wade 9-10 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 7-10 Mickey Mansell

Martin Lukeman 10-5 Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse 5-10 Rob Cross

Jermaine Wattimena v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Littler v Mike de Decker

Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen v Ryan Joyce

QUARTER-FINALS (Nov 15-16)

Cameron Menzies v Mickey Mansell

Martin Lukeman v Rob Cross

W Grp E/RU Group F v W Grp F/RU Group E (QF 3)

W Grp G/RU Group H v W Grp H/RU Group G (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS (Nov 17)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

FINAL (Nov 17)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

