Darts results: Michael van Gerwen wins Bahrain Darts Masters as Luke Littler suffers big defeat to Gerwyn Price

“To come here in Bahrain and win this trophy, it means the world to me,” said Van Gerwen, who claimed his first World Series title since January, 2024.

Van Veen then rallied, as the World Championship runner-up reeled off three consecutive legs to reduce the deficit to a sole leg, but Van Gerwen stopped the rot by taking out a clutch 103 checkout, before finishing the job with a 66 checkout to claim glory in Bahrain.

Van Gerwen then fended off a fightback from his compatriot to take a 4-2 lead - averaging north of 109 at this stage - and cruised into a 6-2 to lead to go two legs away from the title.

The world number four produced a resounding performance in the final against Van Veen, taking out checkouts of 130 and 113 to storm into an early 3-0 advantage.

Van Gerwen saw off Alexis Toylo, Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price and Van Veen to clinch the iconic date palm trophy to begin his 2026 campaign in stellar fashion.

The three-time World Champion backed up his 2025 World Series of Darts Finals success with his first taste of victory at Terminal 4 by Beyon, Bahrain, claiming an incredible 17th World Series of Darts trophy in the process.

VAN GERWEN WINS THE BAHRAIN DARTS MASTERS 🇧🇭 Michael van Gerwen comes out on top of an incredible contest against Gian van Veen to claim the Bahrain Darts Masters trophy and his SEVENTEENTH World Series of Darts title! 📺 https://t.co/XzyoZs6rU3 #BahrainDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/6YYpX4nMRX

“It’s special because I’ve never won this before. I didn’t have this trophy - I had the small version at home but I wanted to have this one!

“Everywhere I go, I always want to win and I always give 100 percent.

“I’ve had a tough few years, but it’s more important that you keep battling your own battles.”

Van Gerwen began his title bid with a hard-fought 6-4 win over PDC Asian Tour runner-up Toylo on Thursday, and the Dutch number two reached the semi-finals after knocking out reigning champion Stephen Bunting by the same scoreline.

The Dutch icon then dispatched two-time runner-up Gerwyn Price 7-2, capitalising on a poor doubling display from the Welshman to reach his 26th final in his 50th World Series appearance.

The final between Van Gerwen and Van Veen was the fourth all-Dutch World Series final, with the former winning all previous three clashes - and the 36-year-old extended this perfect record with victory over Van Veen.

“What Gian has been producing lately, with the World Championship final and now straight away this tournament, we are going to see a lot more of him,” said van Gerwen of his opponent in the final.

“I think there will be plenty more matches between us to come.

“He is a great talent, but I feel old now - I’m only 36!”

Van Veen - competing in his third World Series event and first Bahrain Darts Masters - backed up his mesmerising World Championship run by reaching the final in Bahrain in impressive fashion.

The Dutch number one accounted for Man Lok Leung 6-2 on Thursday, and blasted past compatriot Danny Noppert 6-1 with a 104 average in his opening match of Friday night.

Van Veen then battled past Nathan Aspinall 7-4 with a strong second-half performance to reach his maiden World Series final, but fell short to Van Gerwen.

“To be here for the first time ever, I’ve had a fantastic tournament,” said Van Veen, who averaged over 97 in all three of his games on Friday.

“It’s good to make two finals in the last couple of weeks, but it’s two times runner-up. It’s something to work on.

“Being a Dutchman, I always looked up to Michael, so to play him here in the final was always going to be great.

“I’m here to win the tournament, that’s why I was here and that was goal. I’m looking forward to the next tournament, but Michael was the deserved winer today.”

In the other quarter-final ties of the evening, Price blew away World Champion Luke Littler 6-2, whilst Aspinall recorded a 104 average in taking the scalp of Luke Humphries, defeating the world number two 6-3.

Following the PDC's successful fourth trip to Bahrain, the World Series of Darts continues with the inaugural staging of the Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters on January 19-20, as darts visits the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time.

2026 Bahrain Darts Masters Results

Friday January 16

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Luke Humphries

Gian van Veen 6-1 Danny Noppert

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Gerwyn Price

Gian van Veen 7-4 Nathan Aspinall

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-6 Gian van Veen

Darts: Related content