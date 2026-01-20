Darts results: Luke Littler wins the inaugural Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Littler was imperious on a thrilling night of action at the Global Theater, defeating Michael van Gerwen 8-5 to halt the Dutchman’s bid for back-to-back titles in the Middle East.

The World Champion also overcame Gian van Veen and Gerwyn Price on his way to victory in Riyadh, before averaging 104.84 to triumph in a high-quality final.

Littler was irrepressible in the opening exchanges, conjuring up a sensational 132 on the bull in leg two, while also firing in a hat-trick of 13-darters to storm into a 4-0 lead.

Van Gerwen – aided by a 121 combination in leg five – rallied to reduce the deficit to 4-3, only for Littler to regain control with a 115 finish, after the Dutchman had missed three darts at double to level.

The pendulum continued to swing in the latter stages, but Littler retained the initiative, before crashing in a superb 11-darter to clinch the title in style.

“I’m very happy to win this title,” claimed Littler, who will celebrate his 19th birthday on Wednesday. “It didn’t work out last week in Bahrain, but I’m really happy to come out to Saudi Arabia for the first time and become the first winner.

“Michael came back well after the break, but I started to find my form again and I’m really glad to win.

“I’ll celebrate my birthday tomorrow and then I’ll go over to Dubai with my family and girlfriend and have three days off.”

Earlier in the night, Littler produced a breathtaking performance in his comeback victory over Van Veen, recovering from 3-0 and 4-3 adrift to triumph with a staggering 111.58 average.

The World Champion wrapped up a 6-4 win courtesy of a blistering late burst, reeling off three consecutive legs in 11, 12 and 12 darts - which included a match-winning 124 on the bull.

The world number one also overturned an early deficit against Price, hitting back from 4-2 down to avenge his defeat to the Welshman in last week’s Bahrain Darts Masters quarter-finals.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, kicked off Finals Day with an attritional 6-4 victory over Stephen Bunting, in a remarkable contest which featured nine consecutive breaks of throw.

The three-time World Champion then completed an impressive comeback to sink Nathan Aspinall in the semi-finals, winning five of the last six legs to wrap up a 7-5 win.

Aspinall converted 105 and 128 checkouts in consecutive legs to seize the early initiative, only for the Dutchman to prevail with an impressive 100.28 average.

Despite falling short in his bid to claim a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title, Van Gerwen insisted there were plenty of positives to take from his exploits in the Middle East.

“I think Luke played absolutely incredible darts tonight,” claimed a gracious Van Gerwen, fresh from his success in Bahrain on Friday.

“Being 4-0 down did not help me, but after that I managed to find my own game and own pace, but fair play to Luke, he had a fantastic tournament.

“I’m still there. I never give up, I always keep fighting, and I think for my first time here, I can’t really complain.”

Aspinall set up his showdown with Van Gerwen after winning a high-quality affair against Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung, who reaffirmed his big stage credentials with another impressive display.

Elsewhere, Price edged out Luke Humphries in a dramatic last eight tie, fighting back from 5-4 down to inflict another quarter-final exit on the world number two.

Following the conclusion of the Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, the World Series of Darts tour will resume with the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen on June 5-6.

However, the next tournament on the horizon is the Winmau World Masters in Milton Keynes - taking place from January 29-February 1 - as Humphries bids to retain his crown at Arena MK.

2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Tuesday January 20

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Man Lok Leung

Luke Littler 6-4 Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Nathan Aspinall

Luke Littler 7-5 Gerwyn Price

Final

Luke Littler 8-5 Michael van Gerwen

Darts: Related content