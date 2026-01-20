Darts results: Luke Littler wins the inaugural Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Luke Littler produced a string of superb performances to win his fifth World Series of Darts title at the inaugural Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters on Tuesday.
Littler was imperious on a thrilling night of action at the Global Theater, defeating Michael van Gerwen 8-5 to halt the Dutchman’s bid for back-to-back titles in the Middle East.
The World Champion also overcame Gian van Veen and Gerwyn Price on his way to victory in Riyadh, before averaging 104.84 to triumph in a high-quality final.
Littler was irrepressible in the opening exchanges, conjuring up a sensational 132 on the bull in leg two, while also firing in a hat-trick of 13-darters to storm into a 4-0 lead.
Van Gerwen – aided by a 121 combination in leg five – rallied to reduce the deficit to 4-3, only for Littler to regain control with a 115 finish, after the Dutchman had missed three darts at double to level.
The pendulum continued to swing in the latter stages, but Littler retained the initiative, before crashing in a superb 11-darter to clinch the title in style.
“I’m very happy to win this title,” claimed Littler, who will celebrate his 19th birthday on Wednesday. “It didn’t work out last week in Bahrain, but I’m really happy to come out to Saudi Arabia for the first time and become the first winner.
“Michael came back well after the break, but I started to find my form again and I’m really glad to win.
“I’ll celebrate my birthday tomorrow and then I’ll go over to Dubai with my family and girlfriend and have three days off.”
Earlier in the night, Littler produced a breathtaking performance in his comeback victory over Van Veen, recovering from 3-0 and 4-3 adrift to triumph with a staggering 111.58 average.
The World Champion wrapped up a 6-4 win courtesy of a blistering late burst, reeling off three consecutive legs in 11, 12 and 12 darts - which included a match-winning 124 on the bull.
The world number one also overturned an early deficit against Price, hitting back from 4-2 down to avenge his defeat to the Welshman in last week’s Bahrain Darts Masters quarter-finals.
Van Gerwen, meanwhile, kicked off Finals Day with an attritional 6-4 victory over Stephen Bunting, in a remarkable contest which featured nine consecutive breaks of throw.
The three-time World Champion then completed an impressive comeback to sink Nathan Aspinall in the semi-finals, winning five of the last six legs to wrap up a 7-5 win.
Aspinall converted 105 and 128 checkouts in consecutive legs to seize the early initiative, only for the Dutchman to prevail with an impressive 100.28 average.
Despite falling short in his bid to claim a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title, Van Gerwen insisted there were plenty of positives to take from his exploits in the Middle East.
“I think Luke played absolutely incredible darts tonight,” claimed a gracious Van Gerwen, fresh from his success in Bahrain on Friday.
“Being 4-0 down did not help me, but after that I managed to find my own game and own pace, but fair play to Luke, he had a fantastic tournament.
“I’m still there. I never give up, I always keep fighting, and I think for my first time here, I can’t really complain.”
Aspinall set up his showdown with Van Gerwen after winning a high-quality affair against Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung, who reaffirmed his big stage credentials with another impressive display.
Elsewhere, Price edged out Luke Humphries in a dramatic last eight tie, fighting back from 5-4 down to inflict another quarter-final exit on the world number two.
Following the conclusion of the Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, the World Series of Darts tour will resume with the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen on June 5-6.
However, the next tournament on the horizon is the Winmau World Masters in Milton Keynes - taking place from January 29-February 1 - as Humphries bids to retain his crown at Arena MK.
2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters
Tuesday January 20
Quarter-Finals
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Man Lok Leung
- Luke Littler 6-4 Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Humphries
Semi-Finals
- Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Nathan Aspinall
- Luke Littler 7-5 Gerwyn Price
Final
- Luke Littler 8-5 Michael van Gerwen
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds