Darts results: Luke Littler wins his sixth major title of the season and ninth overall at the Players Championship Finals

The world number one, who reached the top of the rankings en route to winning the Grand Slam of Darts against Luke Humphries last weekend, defeated close friend Nathan Aspinall 11-8 to pick up his six major title of 2025 and the ninth of his incredible career.

Despite only being on the circuit for less than two years, Littler is now fourth on the all-time list of major winners behind Phil Taylor (79), Michael van Gerwen (48) and James Wade (11) while he'll reach double figures before the age of 19 if he retains his world title at the Ally Pally in a few weeks time.