Luke Littler won the Players Championship Finals (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Luke Littler won the Players Championship Finals (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler wins his sixth major title of the season and ninth overall at the Players Championship Finals

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Sun November 23, 2025 · 3h ago

Luke Littler's unrelenting reign of dominance continued in Minehead as he stormed to glory in the Players Championship Finals.

The world number one, who reached the top of the rankings en route to winning the Grand Slam of Darts against Luke Humphries last weekend, defeated close friend Nathan Aspinall 11-8 to pick up his six major title of 2025 and the ninth of his incredible career.

Despite only being on the circuit for less than two years, Littler is now fourth on the all-time list of major winners behind Phil Taylor (79), Michael van Gerwen (48) and James Wade (11) while he'll reach double figures before the age of 19 if he retains his world title at the Ally Pally in a few weeks time.

Littler averaged over 100 in all six of his games and a record-breaking 105.66 for the tournament and it'll take something special to stop him at the Ally Pally.

Earlier the Nuke defeated Gerwyn Price to win his 13th major semi-final out of 13, and incredibly he's averaged over 100 in all but one of those, with the exception being the double-start World Grand Prix.

More to follow...

Players Championship Finals Results

ROUND ONE

  • Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Rob Cross
  • Ryan Joyce 6-4 Dave Chisnall
  • Cam Crabtree 6-5 Mike De Decker
  • Danny Noppert 6-2 Ricky Evans
  • James Wade 6-3 Mickey Mansell
  • James Hurrell 6-3 Jonny Clayton
  • Ross Smith 6-1 Ryan Meikle
  • Bradley Brooks 6-1 Martin Lukeman
  • Andrew Gilding 6-5 Dom Taylor
  • Scott Williams 6-2 Ian White
  • Nick Kenny 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
  • Callan Rydz 6-4 Kevin Doets
  • Adam Lipscombe 6-1 Cameron Menzies
  • Daryl Gurney 6-3 Brendan Dolan
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Alan Soutar
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 William O'Connor
  • Martin Schindler 6-4 Michael Smith
  • Josh Rock 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Max Hopp
  • Stephen Bunting 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Luke Littler 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
  • Gian van Veen 6-5 Luke Humphries
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Keane Barry
  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Wesley Plaisier
  • Ryan Searle 6-1 Darren Beveridge
  • Richard Veenstra 6-5 Wessel Nijman
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Madars Razma 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Gary Anderson 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Joe Cullen
  • Justin Hood 6-4 Damon Heta

ROUND TWO

  • Daryl Gurney 6-4 Stephen Bunting
  • James Wade 6-4 Peter Wright
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Richard Veenstra
  • Gerwyn Price 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Luke Littler 6-3 Ross Smith
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • Josh Rock 6-0 Scott Williams
  • Danny Noppert 6-1 Madars Razma
  • James Hurrell 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Adam Lipscombe 6-2 Bradley Brooks
  • Ryan Searle 6-5 Callan Rydz
  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Ryan Joyce
  • Martin Schindler 6-4 Nick Kenny
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Gary Anderson
  • Andrew Gilding 6-5 Justin Hood
  • Chris Dobey 6-5 Cam Crabtree

ROUND THREE

  • Gerwyn Price 10-6 Martin Schindler
  • Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Littler 10-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Josh Rock 10-8 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Daryl Gurney 10-9 Adam Lipscombe
  • James Wade 10-6 Andrew Gilding
  • Jermaine Wattimena 10-8 Ryan Searle
  • Chris Dobey 10-5 James Hurrell

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Gerwyn Price 10-6 Daryl Gurney
  • Luke Littler 10-5 Chris Dobey
  • Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Josh Rock
  • Jermaine Wattimena 10-8 James Wade

SEMI-FINALS

  • Luke Littler 11-8 Gerwyn Price
  • Nathan Aspinall 11-2 Jermaine Wattimena

FINAL

  • Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

