Darts results: Luke Littler wins his sixth major title of the season and ninth overall at the Players Championship Finals

Luke Littler's unrelenting reign of dominance continued in Minehead as he stormed to glory in the Players Championship Finals.
The world number one, who reached the top of the rankings en route to winning the Grand Slam of Darts against Luke Humphries last weekend, defeated close friend Nathan Aspinall 11-8 to pick up his six major title of 2025 and the ninth of his incredible career.
Despite only being on the circuit for less than two years, Littler is now fourth on the all-time list of major winners behind Phil Taylor (79), Michael van Gerwen (48) and James Wade (11) while he'll reach double figures before the age of 19 if he retains his world title at the Ally Pally in a few weeks time.
Littler averaged over 100 in all six of his games and a record-breaking 105.66 for the tournament and it'll take something special to stop him at the Ally Pally.
Earlier the Nuke defeated Gerwyn Price to win his 13th major semi-final out of 13, and incredibly he's averaged over 100 in all but one of those, with the exception being the double-start World Grand Prix.
More to follow...
Players Championship Finals Results
ROUND ONE
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Rob Cross
- Ryan Joyce 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- Cam Crabtree 6-5 Mike De Decker
- Danny Noppert 6-2 Ricky Evans
- James Wade 6-3 Mickey Mansell
- James Hurrell 6-3 Jonny Clayton
- Ross Smith 6-1 Ryan Meikle
- Bradley Brooks 6-1 Martin Lukeman
- Andrew Gilding 6-5 Dom Taylor
- Scott Williams 6-2 Ian White
- Nick Kenny 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
- Callan Rydz 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Adam Lipscombe 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Alan Soutar
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 William O'Connor
- Martin Schindler 6-4 Michael Smith
- Josh Rock 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Max Hopp
- Stephen Bunting 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse
- Luke Littler 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
- Gian van Veen 6-5 Luke Humphries
- Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Keane Barry
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Wesley Plaisier
- Ryan Searle 6-1 Darren Beveridge
- Richard Veenstra 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- Madars Razma 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Gary Anderson 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Peter Wright 6-3 Joe Cullen
- Justin Hood 6-4 Damon Heta
ROUND TWO
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- James Wade 6-4 Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Richard Veenstra
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki
- Luke Littler 6-3 Ross Smith
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Gian van Veen
- Josh Rock 6-0 Scott Williams
- Danny Noppert 6-1 Madars Razma
- James Hurrell 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Adam Lipscombe 6-2 Bradley Brooks
- Ryan Searle 6-5 Callan Rydz
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Ryan Joyce
- Martin Schindler 6-4 Nick Kenny
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Gary Anderson
- Andrew Gilding 6-5 Justin Hood
- Chris Dobey 6-5 Cam Crabtree
ROUND THREE
- Gerwyn Price 10-6 Martin Schindler
- Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler 10-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Josh Rock 10-8 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Daryl Gurney 10-9 Adam Lipscombe
- James Wade 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- Jermaine Wattimena 10-8 Ryan Searle
- Chris Dobey 10-5 James Hurrell
QUARTER-FINALS
- Gerwyn Price 10-6 Daryl Gurney
- Luke Littler 10-5 Chris Dobey
- Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Josh Rock
- Jermaine Wattimena 10-8 James Wade
SEMI-FINALS
- Luke Littler 11-8 Gerwyn Price
- Nathan Aspinall 11-2 Jermaine Wattimena
FINAL
- Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds