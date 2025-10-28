Darts world number ones in history: Which star names have been at the top of the rankings the longest and which legends have never made it?

Luke Humphries is clinging onto the world number one spot from Luke Littler but how long does his fantastic spell at the summit compare to other legends in the history of the sport?

At the time of writing (October 27, 2025), Cool Hand is less than £100,000 ahead of Littler as we head towards the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and the World Championship. Considering he won all three of those tournaments two seasons ago, Humphries is defending a lot of ranking money so many feel it's only a matter of time before he's usurped by the current world champion and teenage sensation. However, it's still been a remarkable rise to the top for Humphries since winning his first of eight major titles at the World Grand Prix back in October 2023, and will already be regarded as one of the sport's finest ever players. Here, we take a trip down memory lane at some of the record-breaking reigns in years gone by before detailing all the players that have ever managed to reach the summit.

Record breakers A lot of people might assume Phil Taylor has the record of the longest running single spell as world number one given his dominance from the very start of the PDC in 1993 but his longest run of 2033 days from June 8, 2008 to January 1, 2014 was eclipsed by Michael van Gerwen’s 2,559 days from January 1, 2014 to January 3, 2021. Taylor does however hold the record for being world number one for the longest time overall with 3,351 days having held it on EIGHT separate occasions in the previous years. Despite what the Power achieved, it’s hard to argue that MVG was the most dominant world number one due to the sheer number of majors and other ranking events he won during his seven-year reign, and nobody came close to threatening his position for the vast majority of it.

If you asked the casual darts fans how long Taylor topped the rankings for, they’d probably say about 20 years given how many World Championships and World Matchplay titles he won! No disrespect to all the other players who managed to reach the summit between 1993 and 2008, but he was always considered the best player in the world and went into every major as odds-on favourite. Unlike van Gerwen, he chose not to play in every event throughout his career. He focused predominantly on the majors, so if he’d possessed the same thirst for the smaller events then it’s scary to think how firm his grip on top spot would have been. For many players in recent times, Phil and MVG were the only world number ones they knew for years on end. It's hard to imagine reigns quite that long again but maybe it is a record Luke Littler or Luke Humphries could break if they maintain the hunger to compete at the top for decades.

If you asked most dart fans who was the first PDC world number one, they probably wouldn't know. It was Alan Warriner-Little from January 1993 all the way to November 1994 – almost two years! He's often described as the 2001 World Grand Prix champion but it's perhaps even more remarkable that he reached the top of the rankings on FIVE different occasions between 1993 and 2002. In 30 years only four players have managed to regain the world number one spot so for him to do it four times himself is quite staggering and needs to be lauded a lot more than it is.

So, he first lost his spot to Dennis Priestly, who won the first ever PDC World Championship although his one and only reign lasted just five months before Rod Harrington took over in April 1995. Harrington was a ranking event machine during the mid 90s and used to win a lot of them, helping him remain at the top until August 1996 when Taylor first reached the summit – albeit for just one month as Warriner-Little emerged once again until August 1998.

At that point Harrington enjoyed another dominant uninterrupted spell all the way to July 2000 thanks largely to winning back-to-back World Matchplay crowns but it was again ended by Taylor, whose long-awaited second reign only lasted another solitary month. Taylor's personal life wasn't as stable as it could have been during the late 90s and early 2000s and that undoubtedly affected his darts and participation – even though he was still winning the World Championship every year. Peter Manley took top spot for his only reign – although it did last a year due to entering as many events as possible and performing consistently well. He may not have been the best player in the world but he certainly walked around like he was world number one, as you can imagine! I've heard stories about him jumping queues at restaurants and bars because 'the world number one is coming through'!

Warriner gets back on top by winning the World Grand Prix in 2001 – the same edition he set the double-start average record of 106 which still stands today – and during that seven-month run, he did share it with Taylor for a short time. Phil returns to the top for seven months and is playing the best darts of his career. Everyone is expecting to keep hold of it for years now but up pops John Part to not only beat him in that epic World Championship final in 2003, but also to replace him at the top. Part’s only reign is ended six months later by Taylor’s World Matchplay title and this time he’s able to hold onto it all the way until February 2005 when the Colin Lloyd era begins. That had been the Power's first lengthy run which is remarkable when you think he'd already won 20 majors by this point, including eight world titles! Lloydy had already won the World Grand Prix a few months earlier to close the gap but he solidified his 13-month reign by winning the World Matchplay that summer. Taylor would take it back for just a couple of months before Lloyd returned for another eight. Raymond van Barneveld, who’d already won a UK Open on debut, continued to motor up the rankings when defeating Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final but the runners-up cheque was enough for Phil to get the consolation of number one. Barney’s arrival suddenly put Taylor’s status as the ‘best player’ in a little bit of doubt and he’d soon get his time at the top the following year, but only for six months. From June 2008, Taylor would truly exert his iron grip on the rankings until van Gerwen replaced him 2,033 days later in January 2014.

Notable absentees It is crazy to think Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson both won back-to-back world titles but still couldn’t reach the world number one spot. That’s purely down to the ability of both Taylor and Van Gerwen to consistently win the other majors like the World Matchplay and the Grand Slam to fend off other players who picked up the biggest prize of all. It really is a remarkable feat. We look closely at the best players never to have reached the top in another column. READ: THE BEST PLAYERS NEVER TO BE WORLD NUMBER ONE