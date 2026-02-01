Darts results: Luke Littler survives a match dart on day two of the World Masters

Friday’s action saw the world’s top two players enter the fray at Arena MK, as Littler overturned a 2-1 deficit to deny former World Grand Prix champion De Decker in a five-set thriller.

The world number one edged a competitive opening set, before De Decker - inspired by a 121 checkout on the bull - reeled off five consecutive legs to threaten a significant upset.

Despite Littler missing double 15 for a nine-darter midway through set four, De Decker had an opportunity to triumph in style, only to wire double 11 for a match-winning 142 combination in the following leg.

Littler capitalised on this reprieve by levelling up proceedings with a 13-darter, before completing a clean sweep in the deciding set to preserve his title aspirations.

“It was a tough game tonight,” conceded the 19-year-old, who landed seven maximums en route to victory. “I didn’t really get going there. Mike deserved to win the second and third sets so I had to fight back, and that’s what I did.

“I’m glad I got over the line. I managed to find a bit of form and I got the win.”

Humphries, meanwhile, began his bid for back-to-back World Masters titles with a 3-1 win over Dave Chisnall, averaging 104.13 and crashing in seven 180s in just ten legs.

The world number two squandered five darts at double to win the opening stanza, but he made amends in emphatic fashion, producing a brace of 12 and 11-dart legs during a blistering mid-game burst.

“My scoring was top notch, but I need to sharpen up on my doubles,” reflected the reigning champion.

“It’s always great to be the defending champion in any tournament. I’ve got fond memories from last year, and I’m hoping to create more memories this year.

“It’s a cut-throat tournament. If you’re not hitting your doubles you’re going to put yourself under pressure, but I’m really pleased with the way I ended that match.”

Humphries’ next assignment will pit him against Luke Woodhouse, who produced a scintillating 108.64 average to dismantle German number one Martin Schindler in straight sets.

The Bewdley-born star converted a stunning 136 finish to clinch the opening set, which he followed up with legs of 14, 14, 13 and 14 darts to cap off an imperious display.

“I don’t feel like I’ve shown my true game over a really consistent period,” admitted Woodhouse, a European Championship semi-finalist in 2024.

“This year I really want to push on. I’ve just shown tonight what I’m capable of, so now it’s about doing it over a long period of time and in the big TV events.”

Danny Noppert overcame Daryl Gurney in a high-quality opening round affair, defying seven maximums from the Northern Irishman to secure a 3-1 victory with an average upwards of 99.

The Dutchman will now take on 2024 Masters champion Stephen Bunting, who marked his return to Milton Keynes with an average of almost 99 to sink Swedish number one Jeffrey de Graaf.

Earlier in the evening, Rob Cross ran out a 3-1 winner against World Championship semi-finalist Ryan Searle, pinning 46% of his attempts at double to kick off his campaign.

Cross’ reward will be a tussle against Northern Irish number one Josh Rock, who rattled off six consecutive legs to close out a convincing 3-1 success against Connor Scutt.

Elsewhere, former European Champion Ross Smith overcame Dutch debutant Jimmy van Schie by the same scoreline to set up a clash against Littler, with a clutch 150 checkout in the penultimate set proving decisive.

The 2026 Winmau World Masters continues with a bumper double session on Saturday, as round two takes place at Arena MK.

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price collide in an all-Welsh affair, as two-time World Champion Gary Anderson faces 2014 Masters winner James Wade in another stellar showdown.

World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen plays Nathan Aspinall for a place in the quarter-finals, while 2023 Masters champion Chris Dobey meets Australian number one Damon Heta in Saturday’s opening tie.

Littler and Humphries will take centre stage on Saturday evening when they face Smith and Woodhouse respectively, with Cross and Rock also set to collide.

Elsewhere, Bunting and Noppert lock horns in a repeat of last year’s quarter-finals, with coverage set to be broadcast live on ITV4 and across the PDC’s global broadcast partners.

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Martin Schindler (2-0, 2-1, 2-0) Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie (2-1, 1-2, 2-1, 2-1) Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney (2-0, 1-2, 2-1, 2-1) Rob Cross 3-1 Ryan Searle (2-0, 2-1, 1-2, 2-1) Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt (1-2, 2-0, 2-0, 2-0) Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker (2-1, 0-2, 0-2, 2-1, 2-0) Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall (1-2, 2-0, 2-1, 2-0) Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf (2-0, 0-2, 2-1, 2-0)

World Masters: Tournament bracket

(1) Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker

(16) Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie

(8) Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross

(9) Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt

(4) Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta

(13) Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena

(5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman

(12) Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell

(2) Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall

(15) Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse

(7) Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

(10) Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney

(3) Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce

(14) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk

(6) Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld

(11) James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma

World Masters: Results & Schedule

Thursday January 29 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV4

First Round x8

Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld

James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell

Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta

Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce

Friday January 30 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV4

First Round x8

Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie

Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney

Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross

Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt

Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker

Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Saturday January 31

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Damon Heta v Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson v James Wade

Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Rob Cross v Josh Rock

Stephen Bunting v Danny Noppert

Luke Littler v Ross Smith

Luke Humphries v Luke Woodhouse

Sunday February 1

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Preliminary Rounds - Best of three sets, best of three legs per set

First Round - Best of five sets, best of three legs per set

Second Round - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets, best of three legs per sets

Final - Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set

Darts: Related content