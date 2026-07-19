Darts results: Luke Littler off to a flyer as he averages 109 in a first round victory at the World Matchplay

Saturday’s opening night saw Littler deliver a darting masterclass at the Winter Gardens, as he began his bid to become the fourth player to win back-to-back World Matchplay titles.

The world number one produced a staggering late surge to sink debutant Springer, winning each of his last four legs in 11 darts to send out an ominous warning to his title rivals.

“It felt good, it felt very nice,” reflected Littler, who crashed in seven maximums to move through to a meeting with 2023 champion Aspinall.

“It was a bit frustrating not going into the lead in the second break, but then I found another gear and managed to finish the job.

“I want to win every major [tournament] I can this year, and now I’m looking forward to playing Nathan on Tuesday.”

Aspinall also impressed on a pulsating night at the Empress Ballroom, averaging 105.32 to defeat Joe Cullen 10-5, in a repeat of their semi-final showdown three years ago.

The Stockport star conjured a magnificent 167 checkout in seizing the early initiative, before fending off a mid-game fightback from Cullen to underline his title credentials.

“We all know Joe is a good mate of mine,” admitted Aspinall – one of seven former champions in this year’s field.

“I knew I had to play well tonight, but I didn’t expect to play like that to be fair.

“I put in a great performance there. I’m very happy with the way I played, the way I finished and the way I conducted myself on stage.”

Elsewhere, Stephen Bunting won through a Winter Gardens classic against debutant Niels Zonneveld, surviving three match darts to edge past the Dutchman 13-12.

Bunting appeared in cruise control at 8-5 ahead, only for Zonneveld to launch a sensational fightback, following up successive ten-darters with a sublime 164 checkout to level.

However, the left-hander squandered three match darts for an 11-9 victory and Bunting took full advantage, following up a skin-saving 118 checkout with a break of throw in the sudden-death leg to triumph.

“Niels is a fantastic player and I had to dig really deep to get through,” reflected the Liverpudlian, who faces Josh Rock for a place in the quarter-finals.

“When you look at my performances over the last few years - I know how good I can be. I need to be at my best to win this title, but my name is still in that hat.

“I’ve got a difficult game in Josh Rock, but I want to win this, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

2025 semi-finalist Rock ran out a comfortable 10-4 winner against Luke Woodhouse, converting 52% of his attempts at double to condemn the 37-year-old to a third consecutive opening round exit in Blackpool.

“I’m very happy I won, but my performance wasn’t great,” reflected the former World Cup champion.

“Luke and I weren’t firing on all cylinders. I felt there was more in the tank tonight but it just didn’t happen.

“This is one of my favourite venues and I’ve got great memories from last year, but I’m not here for memories, I’m here to try and win this trophy.”

World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

(16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

(8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

(9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Andrew Gilding

(13) Chris Dobey v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton v Damon Heta

(12) Gary Anderson v Ryan Joyce

(2) Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies

(15) Ross Smith v Kevin Doets

(7) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

(10) Danny Noppert v Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen v Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Wessel Nijman v Dave Chisnall

(6) James Wade v Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Ryan Searle v William O’Connor

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

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* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Morning Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Chris Dobey v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson v Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen v Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton v Damon Heta

Evening Session (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ryan Searle v William O’Connor

James Wade v Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen v Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman v Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith v Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert v Rob Cross

Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Littler/Springer v Aspinall/Cullen

Rock/Woodhouse v Bunting/Zonneveld

Van Gerwen/Gilding v Dobey/Van Duijvenbode

Clayton/Heta v Anderson/Joyce

Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Humphries/Menzies v Smith/Doets

Price/Schindler v Noppert/Cross

Van Veen/Ratajski v Nijman/Chisnall

Wade/Wattimena v Searle/O’Connor

Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Friday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

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