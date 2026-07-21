Darts results: Luke Littler hits nine dart finish and averages 113 in thrilling victory over Nathan Aspinall

Despite Littler’s brilliance, Aspinall produced an exceptionally resilient display, levelling the contest at 7-7 despite averaging 12 points less than the defending champion.

After taking a 1-0 lead in just nine darts, Littler threatened a second perfect leg in just four legs, wiring double 15 to narrowly miss out on a historic second nine-darter.

Littler averaged 113.68 - the second-highest average in the World Matchplay’s 32-year history - in dispatching 2023 champion Aspinall, producing perfection in the opening leg of the contest.

Luke Littler hit this nine-darter in the first leg AND went on to average 113.68 in an 11-8 win over Nathan Aspinall! That's the second highest ever in the World Matchplay behind Phil Taylor's 114.99 back in 2010! pic.twitter.com/dtbjmtdDfm

The world number one then strung three legs straight before missing a match dart at 10-7 up, as Aspinall conjured a magical 170 checkout to stay alive - although Littler would win the subsequent leg to close out a historic match.

“It felt amazing. That was probably the best game me and Nathan have played against each other,” considered Littler, who had previously hit a nine-darter against Aspinall in the opening leg of their clash in the 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters.

“I’ve seen the averages there, 113 for me, 101 for Nathan. I thought Nathan’s average was going to be a bit better!

“As soon as I missed double five [for the match], I knew he was going to hit the 170.

“When I was practising backstage I was playing okay. But the nine-darter just happened!

“I’m just glad to take part in such an amazing game.”

Littler recorded just six trebleless visits and 14 180s across the 19-leg contest, while the match’s 22 maximums is the most ever in a last 16 match at the World Matchplay.

The defending champion also averaged north of 109 in his round one triumph over Niko Springer, and he hopes to become just the fourth player to retain the Phil Taylor Trophy.

“That’s two unbelievable performances from myself,” assessed Littler, who will face Josh Rock in a rematch of their remarkable contest last year in the quarter-finals.

“Niko [Springer] was right behind me until the second break, and Nathan never gives up, he’s probably the best player to do that on tour.

“I never say to myself it’s over; you’re playing Nathan Aspinall, he’s one of the best players to come back at you.

“You can never put the trophy in someone’s hands in round one, never mind round two.

“That was a proper test and we can look forward to whenever I’m playing.”

Littler will face Rock on Thursday evening, after the Northern Irish number one saw past an off-colour Stephen Bunting 11-6.

Rock hit a 106 checkout to lead 6-3 after a slow start, before catching alight to see off the contest with relative ease, pinning a magnificent 140 checkout in the final leg.

“That was probably one of the toughest games of my life,” reflected an emotional Rock, who made it through to the quarter-finals for a second consecutive year.

“Stephen is one of my best friends on the tour, and I had to change my mindset.

"I had to change something to try and get through this game. It was so difficult.

“I’m going to give it my all against Luke [Littler], because I’m here to win this title."

Elsewhere, Dirk van Duijvenbode dumped out Michael van Gerwen after a thrilling tie-break contest which ended 14-12.

After leading 8-4, Van Duijvenbode was forced to weather the storm from the three-time World Matchplay champion, who took out an 11-darter followed by a 148 finish to trail by a sole leg.

Nevertheless, despite being taken to a tie-break, Van Duijvenbode broke with an 11-darter to lead 13-12, before sealing the match to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time.

“In the end, to just get over the line is happy days,” admitted Van Duijvenbode, who secured his second tie-break win in two matches after defeating Chris Dobey 13-11 in round one.

“Michael came back because I started shaking. Completely afraid like a little child crying for his mum, and I’m just happy in the end that I won it.”

Van Duijvenbode will play Gary Anderson in the quarter-finals, hoping to reach the last four for the first time in his career at the Winter Gardens.

“I love playing Gary,” continued Van Duijvenbode.

“I love the guy. Sometimes he is too good, but sometimes I beat him!

“Most of the time we play great games, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Anderson, meanwhile, dispatched fellow darting veteran Jonny Clayton 11-7 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2020.

Despite Clayton leading 4-1 after a trademark 121 checkout, Anderson took eight of the next 10 legs to create a three-leg buffer, before closing out the contest with a 12-dart leg.

“I’m a big fan of Jonny. He’s a gentleman and a cracking, cracking darts player,” said Anderson, after the pair faced off for the first time in over a year.

“I was expecting Jonny to do what he does - his 180s and 161s, but we dragged it out a bit there!

“I’ll keep going, but it just proves the point that the old boys aren’t finished yet.”

World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

(16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

(8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

(9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

(4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

(13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

(12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

(2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies

(15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

(7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

(10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

(6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

ROUND TWO

(1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)

(8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)

(4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)

Cameron Menzies v Ross Smith (15)

(7) Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman (14)

(6) James Wade v Ryan Searle (11)

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

Click here for Sky Bet odds

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Morning Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

Evening Session (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries

Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert

Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Gary Anderson 11-7 Jonny Clayton

Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting

Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Cameron Menzies v Ross Smith

Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

James Wade v Ryan Searle

Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Friday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

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