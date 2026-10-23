Darts results: Luke Littler got his European Championship campaign under way in style as Michael van Gerwen crashed out

Littler’s hunt for the only Premier title that eludes him began in Dortmund in impressive fashion, recording a 105.05 average - the best of the tournament so far.

The World Champion struck six 180s to down Irish number one O’Connor and set up a tantalising round two clash with Nathan Aspinall.

“I’m happy with the win,” said the world number one, who picked up just his second victory at the Westfalenhalle.

“I meet Nathan again tomorrow. I’ve just got to take it game by game.

“Obviously it’s the last one missing so I can’t put too much pressure on myself. I’m just happy to get back on stage and do my job.”

Aspinall awaits Littler after reeling off four straight legs to see off Cristo Reyes, including finishes of 134, 112 and 90 to come back from behind.

Doets produced a stellar display to dispatch four-time winner Van Gerwen 6-3 on debut.

A winner on the Players Championship circuit this year, Doets followed a 106 checkout with a sublime 132 outshot on the bullseye to lead 3-0, before delivering the final blow with a 12-darter.

“It was a tough game,” assessed Doets, who will take on Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday evening.

“The draw comes out and I get Michael… it’s still Michael van Gerwen. He is the one I looked up to for years and the most successful player from the Netherlands.

“He didn’t play like he can, but I’m really happy to win. I felt through the whole game that I was the better player."

Ratajski recorded an eighth consecutive victory over Dave Chisnall to move into round two, with the third seed recording just a second win at the tournament in his eighth appearance.

Martin Schindler delighted an adoring home crowd with a last-leg triumph over number two seed Wessel Nijman.

The German number one - who crept into the 32-player field in the 15th and final European Tour event of the year - took out 55% of his outer-ring efforts to topple a profligate Nijman.

“I’m very happy at the moment,” professed an elated Schindler.

“I was really nervous, especially in the last leg.

“Right now I feel over the moon and very confident. Tomorrow is a new day and I will need to focus again.”

Jermaine Wattimena will lock horns with Schindler in round two, after the Dutchman saw off Ryan Joyce 6-3 despite missing two match darts for a whitewash win.

Jonny Clayton will take on Josh Rock after the pair recorded dominant wins over Niko Springer and Chris Dobey respectively.

Former World Grand Prix winner Clayton scored impressively to overpower his German opponent 6-3, while Rock rattled off six legs straight to brush aside Dobey 6-1.

European Championship: Draw and results

(1) Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek (32)

(16) James Wade 5-6 Damon Heta (17)

(8) Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding (25)

(9) Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (24)

(4) Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Cameron Menzies (29)

(13) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross (20)

(5) Danny Noppert 5-6 Stephen Bunting (28)

Kim Huybrechts* 6-1 Ryan Searle (21)

(2) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler (31)

(15) Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (18)

(7) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer (26)

(10) Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey (23)

(3) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall (30)

(14) Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen (19)

(6) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes (27)

(11) Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor (22)

*Kim Huybrechts replaced Luke Humphries, who withdrew due to illness

European Championship: Schedule & Results

Thursday October 22

Round One x8

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (Luke Woodhouse hit a nine-dart finish)

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Danny Noppert

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Niels Zonneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross

Damon Heta 6-5 James Wade

Kim Huybrechts 6-1 Ryan Searle

Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Friday October 23 (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

Round One x8

Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer

Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler

Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey

Saturday October 24

Afternoon Session (1200-1600 BST)

Round Two x4 – order of games TBC

Cameron Menzies v Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts

Ross Smith v Damon Heta

Gian van Veen v Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session (1800-2200 BST)

Round Two x4 – order of games TBC

Krzysztof Ratajski v Kevin Doets

Martin Schindler v Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler

Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock

Sunday October 25

Afternoon Session (1200-1600 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1800-2200 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

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