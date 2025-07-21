Darts results: Luke Littler 5/4 to win World Matchplay after thumping win in opener

Luke Littler sent out a statement to his title rivals on Day Two at the Betfred World Matchplay, producing a devastating display to celebrate his first win on the iconic Winter Gardens stage.
Littler had seen a host of high-profile stars - including world number one Luke Humphries - suffer surprise early exits, but he was never in danger of joining the big-name exodus in Blackpool.
He's now a general 5/4 shot to win the title and odds-on to reach the final on his second appearance in the summer spectacular.
Having succumbed to Michael van Gerwen on debut 12 months ago, Littler made amends in some style, sweeping aside a shell-shocked Ryan Searle in just 16 minutes of play.
The world champion was imperious from start to finish at the Empress Ballroom, averaging 108.92 and crashing in five maximums in his 10-2 demolition of the Somerset star.
“I was well up for tonight. I really wanted that winning feeling,” claimed Littler, after registering the 13th highest average in World Matchplay history.
“I’m so glad to get my first win here, and I cannot wait to come back on Wednesday.
“I’ve been practising so much recently. I’ve been putting the hours in, and I’m glad it’s paid off tonight.
“I think all eyes are on me now, but I will just take it game by game.”
Cool Clayton sees off Schindler
Humphries and Nathan Aspinall were dumped out on a dramatic opening night on Saturday, and four more seeded stars were sent packing in Sunday’s marathon double session.
However, Jonny Clayton and Gary Anderson impressed on day two of the summer’s biggest darts event, overcoming Martin Schindler and Luke Woodhouse in their respective first round ties.
2023 runner-up Clayton defied a 103 average from Schindler to extend the German’s winless run in Blackpool, rounding off a clinical display to wrap up a 10-7 success.
“This means a lot to me,” insisted Clayton, who had powered into a 4-1 lead with a 112 average.
“Martin is fantastic. What a player and what a credit to darts. He’s a great guy.
“I love it on this stage. I’m confident, I’ve got a smile on my face and I want to win this tournament, so hopefully it’s going to be my week.”
Anderson, meanwhile, made a sprint for the finish in his clash against Woodhouse, rattling off five legs on the spin from 5-5 to set up a blockbuster showdown with fourth seed Stephen Bunting.
The Scotsman struggled for fluency in the opening exchanges, although he produced a masterclass on the outer ring, pinning 67% of his attempts at double to get his title tilt underway.
“I changed darts a few times, but it came good in the end,” quipped the 2018 World Matchplay champion.
“I really appreciated the support tonight. I have not got many years left [in the sport], so I just want to soak it all in now.
“I’m here to play darts, and whatever happens, happens. If I can play the way I should play, I’ll be alright. If I don’t, I’m going home!”
Anderson’s reward is a meeting with former Masters champion Bunting, who overcame a sluggish start to see off Ryan Joyce for the second straight year in round one.
Bunting required a tie-break to topple Joyce 12 months ago, and despite surrendering an 8-4 cushion, the world number four responded with a brilliant 11-darter to advance.
'A few years ago I would have crumbled'
Earlier in the day, former champions Rob Cross and Peter Wright joined the list of high-profile casualties in Blackpool, with Damon Heta and Dave Chisnall also crashing out at the first hurdle.
Andrew Gilding missed double 12 for a spectacular nine-darter in his tie against Heta, before running out a 12-10 winner in a Winter Gardens epic.
Both players averaged over a ton in a compelling contest, although it was Gilding - aided by ten maximums - who prevailed in a dramatic tie-break to set up a meeting with Dirk van Duijvenbode.
“A few years ago I would have crumbled,” conceded Gilding, who averaged 101.82 to record one of the best victories of his career.
“Now I’m getting so much experience under my belt that I can handle these pressure situations.
“I wanted that nine-darter so badly, but I’m very happy to win, and hopefully I can reach the quarter-finals again. That’s the dream!”
Following opening night wins for Gian van Veen, Wessel Nijman and Danny Noppert, Van Duijvenbode joined his fellow countrymen in the last 16 with a superb 10-8 win over Cross.
The Dutchman overturned a 6-2 deficit to stun the 2019 champion, unleashing a brilliant late barrage - including a magnificent tops-tops 137 checkout - to complete the comeback.
Jermaine Wattimena then maintained the Dutch domination in Blackpool, fending off a spirited fightback from 2021 champion Wright to secure his first World Matchplay win, at the fifth attempt.
Wattimena suffered a quartet of first round exits between 2018 and 2021, but he marked his return with a hard-fought 10-8 victory at the expense of the two-time world champion.
Mike De Decker also celebrated his first victory on the Winter Gardens stage, converting back-to-back 104 and 148 checkouts to complete a 10-7 victory over five-time quarter-finalist Chisnall.
Betfred World Matchplay results
Sunday July 20
- Andrew Gilding 12-10 Damon Heta
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-8 Rob Cross
- Jermaine Wattimena 10-8 Peter Wright
- Mike De Decker 10-7 Dave Chisnall
- Gary Anderson 10-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Jonny Clayton 10-7 Martin Schindler
- Luke Littler 10-2 Ryan Searle
- Stephen Bunting 10-8 Ryan Joyce
Darts: Related content
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds