Darts results: Luke Littler 5/4 to win World Matchplay after thumping win in opener

The world champion was imperious from start to finish at the Empress Ballroom, averaging 108.92 and crashing in five maximums in his 10-2 demolition of the Somerset star.

Having succumbed to Michael van Gerwen on debut 12 months ago, Littler made amends in some style, sweeping aside a shell-shocked Ryan Searle in just 16 minutes of play.

He's now a general 5/4 shot to win the title and odds-on to reach the final on his second appearance in the summer spectacular.

Littler had seen a host of high-profile stars - including world number one Luke Humphries - suffer surprise early exits, but he was never in danger of joining the big-name exodus in Blackpool.

“I was well up for tonight. I really wanted that winning feeling,” claimed Littler, after registering the 13th highest average in World Matchplay history.

“I’m so glad to get my first win here, and I cannot wait to come back on Wednesday.

“I’ve been practising so much recently. I’ve been putting the hours in, and I’m glad it’s paid off tonight.

“I think all eyes are on me now, but I will just take it game by game.”

Cool Clayton sees off Schindler

Humphries and Nathan Aspinall were dumped out on a dramatic opening night on Saturday, and four more seeded stars were sent packing in Sunday’s marathon double session.

However, Jonny Clayton and Gary Anderson impressed on day two of the summer’s biggest darts event, overcoming Martin Schindler and Luke Woodhouse in their respective first round ties.

2023 runner-up Clayton defied a 103 average from Schindler to extend the German’s winless run in Blackpool, rounding off a clinical display to wrap up a 10-7 success.

“This means a lot to me,” insisted Clayton, who had powered into a 4-1 lead with a 112 average.

“Martin is fantastic. What a player and what a credit to darts. He’s a great guy.

“I love it on this stage. I’m confident, I’ve got a smile on my face and I want to win this tournament, so hopefully it’s going to be my week.”

Anderson, meanwhile, made a sprint for the finish in his clash against Woodhouse, rattling off five legs on the spin from 5-5 to set up a blockbuster showdown with fourth seed Stephen Bunting.

The Scotsman struggled for fluency in the opening exchanges, although he produced a masterclass on the outer ring, pinning 67% of his attempts at double to get his title tilt underway.

“I changed darts a few times, but it came good in the end,” quipped the 2018 World Matchplay champion.

“I really appreciated the support tonight. I have not got many years left [in the sport], so I just want to soak it all in now.

“I’m here to play darts, and whatever happens, happens. If I can play the way I should play, I’ll be alright. If I don’t, I’m going home!”

Anderson’s reward is a meeting with former Masters champion Bunting, who overcame a sluggish start to see off Ryan Joyce for the second straight year in round one.

Bunting required a tie-break to topple Joyce 12 months ago, and despite surrendering an 8-4 cushion, the world number four responded with a brilliant 11-darter to advance.