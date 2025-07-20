Darts results: Luke Humphries out of World Matchplay on day one

Gian van Veen dethroned reigning champion Luke Humphries on the opening night of the Betfred World Matchplay, as 2023 champion Nathan Aspinall also crashed out in Blackpool.

Day one of the summer's biggest darts event saw the two most recent World Matchplay champions exit the tournament, with Van Veen headlining a trio of Dutch winners at the Winter Gardens. Humphries was bidding to become the fourth player in World Matchplay history to retain the iconic Phil Taylor Trophy, but the world number one was stopped in his tracks by a superb Van Veen. The young Dutchman, who was tipped by our darts expert Chris Hammer pre-tournament at 33/1, ran out a 10-8 winner to register his first victory at the Empress Ballroom, landing eight 180s to set up a second round showdown with his World Cup partner Danny Noppert. Humphries converted 146 and 127 checkouts in a contest littered with quality, but Van Veen wasn’t to be denied, winning four of the last five legs to celebrate a landmark victory.

“This means so much to me,” reflected Van Veen, who was beaten in an epic tie-break by Rob Cross on debut 12 months ago. “I have achieved plenty in my career so far, but this feels like the biggest win of my career. “To beat such a phenomenal player like Luke is an amazing feeling. He’s such a great champion, such a great guy, so I’m over the moon.” World Youth champion Van Veen will be joined in round two by his compatriot Wessel Nijman, who averaged north of 101 to defeat Aspinall 10-6 in a high-quality affair. Nijman delivered a nerveless display on his World Matchplay debut, fending off a valiant mid-game fightback from the Stockport star, who hit a brace of 121 bull finishes in defeat. “This is massive for me. I’m very happy with the way I played tonight,” admitted Nijman, who fired in a flurry of maximums in the closing stages of the tie. “Obviously I have won a game at Alexandra Palace before, but for me this is probably more special. “If I play like this all the time, I want to play here every time! I felt comfortable tonight, but I will just take it game by game.”

