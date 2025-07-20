Darts results: Luke Humphries out of World Matchplay on day one

Gian van Veen dethroned reigning champion Luke Humphries on the opening night of the Betfred World Matchplay, as 2023 champion Nathan Aspinall also crashed out in Blackpool.
Day one of the summer's biggest darts event saw the two most recent World Matchplay champions exit the tournament, with Van Veen headlining a trio of Dutch winners at the Winter Gardens.
Humphries was bidding to become the fourth player in World Matchplay history to retain the iconic Phil Taylor Trophy, but the world number one was stopped in his tracks by a superb Van Veen.
The young Dutchman, who was tipped by our darts expert Chris Hammer pre-tournament at 33/1, ran out a 10-8 winner to register his first victory at the Empress Ballroom, landing eight 180s to set up a second round showdown with his World Cup partner Danny Noppert.
Humphries converted 146 and 127 checkouts in a contest littered with quality, but Van Veen wasn’t to be denied, winning four of the last five legs to celebrate a landmark victory.
“This means so much to me,” reflected Van Veen, who was beaten in an epic tie-break by Rob Cross on debut 12 months ago.
“I have achieved plenty in my career so far, but this feels like the biggest win of my career.
“To beat such a phenomenal player like Luke is an amazing feeling. He’s such a great champion, such a great guy, so I’m over the moon.”
World Youth champion Van Veen will be joined in round two by his compatriot Wessel Nijman, who averaged north of 101 to defeat Aspinall 10-6 in a high-quality affair.
Nijman delivered a nerveless display on his World Matchplay debut, fending off a valiant mid-game fightback from the Stockport star, who hit a brace of 121 bull finishes in defeat.
“This is massive for me. I’m very happy with the way I played tonight,” admitted Nijman, who fired in a flurry of maximums in the closing stages of the tie.
“Obviously I have won a game at Alexandra Palace before, but for me this is probably more special.
“If I play like this all the time, I want to play here every time! I felt comfortable tonight, but I will just take it game by game.”
Nijman now advances to a meeting with 2007 champion James Wade, who reaffirmed his title credentials in a 10-3 demolition of 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen.
Wade - featuring in his 20th consecutive World Matchplay campaign - recorded his highest ever average on the Winter Gardens stage, averaging 104.77 and pinning 67% of his attempts at double.
“I’m not here to make the numbers up. I know I’m good enough to win,” declared Wade, also a five-time runner-up at this event.
“I’m very happy with that result, because we all know that Joe is a great dart player.
“This is my 20th year in Blackpool, and it’s still my favourite tournament; my favourite venue. It’s a magical place, and I’m grateful to be here!”
In Saturday's other first round clash, 2022 semi-finalist Noppert dispatched an out-of-sorts Cameron Menzies in his opener, racing into a 7-0 lead before wrapping up a comprehensive 10-2 success.
Menzies endured a debut to forget at the Winter Gardens - remarkably busting his score of 178 in leg four – and Noppert took full advantage of his opponent's woes to breeze through to round two.
“I’m really pleased with the way I’m playing at the moment,” insisted the former UK Open champion.
“I’m really looking forward to playing Gian now. It is a tough draw, but every game is tough in this tournament.”
Betfred World Matchplay results
Saturday July 19
- James Wade 10-3 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 10-2 Cameron Menzies
- Gian van Veen 10-8 Luke Humphries
- Wessel Nijman 10-6 Nathan Aspinall
Darts: Related content
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds