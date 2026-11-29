Clayton produced three ton-plus checkouts to eliminate two-time champion Humphries on Saturday at Butlin’s Minehead Resort, as rounds two and three were completed on Day Two.

2017 runner-up Clayton’s heavyweight tussle with Humphries proved the standout round three tie, after the Welshman accounted for Danny Noppert 6-4 in the afternoon and Humphries saw off Damon Heta 6-3.

After taking out stunning 161 and 134 finishes to lead 6-3 over Humphries, the world number four retaliated with five legs on the spin, before Clayton wrestled the contest back to a last-leg decider.

Clayton then missed single 19 on 59 for the match, but after tidying up, took out tops at the first time of asking to seal a hard-fought victory.

“What a game,” reflected Clayton, who defeated Tom Sykes on Friday and will now face Van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon.

“The big three going for 19, it wasn’t planned! I had one shot at double top but luckily enough I hit it.

“I’m playing against a good mate and a very good dart player. I’m glad to get over that line.

“It’s nice to get to the Sunday, but it’s not been an easy route!”

Clayton’s route to a first Players Championship Finals remains hazardous, with seven-time winner Van Gerwen awaiting after a dominant 10-3 win over Chris Dobey.

The three-time World Champion booked his place in back-to-back Premier event quarter-finals for the first time since 2024, averaging over a ton and hitting 59% of his double attempts against Dobey.

The Dutch icon won nine of the last ten legs in a vintage display to follow up wins against Connor Scutt and Darius Labanauskas and reach the last eight.

“At the moments I have to play well I’m playing well, and that’s what you need to do to go through these rounds,” assessed Van Gerwen, who reached the semi-finals at the Grand Slam of Darts last week.

“This is what a little bit of confidence can do to you. I know what I’m capable of, and when the confidence is good I can do some good things.

“I need to make sure I have a good night’s rest tonight and make sure I’m there tomorrow.”

Tommy Morris continued his meteoric rise with a 10-7 win over Ryan Searle to reach a first televised quarter-final.

The non-Tour Card Holder guaranteed the biggest payday of his career with a minimum of £27,500 secured for reaching the last eight, setting up a showdown with Stephen Bunting on Sunday afternoon.

Bunting produced a dramatic comeback against Sebastian Bialecki, rallying from 8-4 down to win a last-leg thriller.

The St Helens star missed a nine-darter on double 12 during his late surge to victory before producing an 11-dart break of throw in the decider to seal a second Premier event quarter-final of the year.

Kevin Doets became the new favourite for the event after battling to a 10-7 win against fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

The Grand Slam semi-finalist also saw off Justin Hood on Saturday afternoon with a 103.61 average - his second ton-plus performance of the weekend - to set up a last eight tie with Mickey Mansell.

Mansell continued his excellent weekend in Minehead with victories over Karel Sedlacek and Kim Huybrechts, surviving match darts for the second match straight against the Czech number one to reach a second TV ranking quarter-final.

Niels Zonneveld denied Beau Greaves a first Premier event quarter-final after defeating the Women’s World Matchplay champion 10-6, earning the Dutchman a last eight tie against Martin Schindler.

Schindler, meanwhile, continued his resurgence with deciding-leg wins against Cameron Menzies and Gabriel Clemens.

The German number one - who reached the European Championship final last month - came back from 5-1 down against Menzies to win 6-5, before winning through a 19-leg encounter against his former World Cup partner Clemens.

Day Three of the 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals will see the quarter-finals take place in the afternoon, before the semi-finals and final are set to be decided on a pivotal Sunday evening.

Moreover, the Winmau World Youth Championship final between Cam Crabtree and Jan Schmidt will occur between the semi-finals and the final on Sunday evening.

2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals: Schedule

Friday November 27

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Main Stage

Martin Schindler 6-4 Charlie Manby

Kevin Doets 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Alexander Merkx

Chris Dobey 6-4 Mike De Decker

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Tom Sykes

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Gary Anderson

Justin Hood 6-4 James Wade

Joe Cullen 6-3 Richard Veenstra

Stage Two

Rob Owen 6-5 Tom Bissell

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Niko Springer

James Hurrell 6-0 William O'Connor

Tommy Morris 6-3 Callan Rydz

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Bradley Brooks 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Joe Hunt

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Mensur Suljovic

Evening Session

Main Stage

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Gian van Veen

Beau Greaves 6-3 Christian Kist

Michael Smith 6-3 Ross Smith

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Connor Scutt

Luke Humphries 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim

Henry Coates 6-3 Wessel Nijman

Darius Labanauskas 6-1 Cristo Reyes

Stage Two

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Rob Cross

Danny Noppert 6-2 Scott Williams

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle 6-1 Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Keane Barry

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Alan Soutar

Damon Heta 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Max Hopp

Saturday November 28

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Round Two

Main Stage

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Michael Smith

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Henry Coates

Beau Greaves 6-4 Rob Owen

Chris Dobey 6-2 Joe Cullen

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Darius Labanauskas

Luke Humphries 6-3 Damon Heta

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Danny Noppert

Stage Two

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Bradley Brooks

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Kevin Doets 6-3 Justin Hood

Martin Schindler 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Tommy Morris 6-5 James Hurrell

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Jeffrey de Graaf

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Searle 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Evening Session

Main Stage

Niels Zonneveld 10-6 Beau Greaves

Michael van Gerwen 10-3 Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton 10-9 Luke Humphries

Tommy Morris 10-7 Ryan Searle

Stage Two

Mickey Mansell 10-7 Kim Huybrechts

Martin Schindler 10-9 Gabriel Clemens

Stephen Bunting 10-9 Sebastian Bialecki

Kevin Doets 10-7 Maik Kuivenhoven

Sunday November 29

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Martin Schindler v Niels Zonneveld

Stephen Bunting v Tommy Morris

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Kevin Doets v Mickey Mansell

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

Winmau World Youth Championship Final

(Between Semi-Finals & Final)

Cam Crabtree v Jan Schmidt

Best of 11 legs

Format

Round One - Best of 11 legs

Round Two - Best of 11 legs

Round Three - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

Prize Fund

Winner: £130,000

Runner-Up: £70,000

Semi-Finalists: £40,000

Quarter-Finalists: £27,500

Last 16 losers: £15,000

Last 32 losers: £7,000

Last 64 losers: £4,000

Total: £750,000

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