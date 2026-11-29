Jonny Clayton knocked out Luke Humphries in a dramatic last-leg decider to set up a quarter-final battle with Michael van Gerwen at the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals.
Clayton produced three ton-plus checkouts to eliminate two-time champion Humphries on Saturday at Butlin’s Minehead Resort, as rounds two and three were completed on Day Two.
2017 runner-up Clayton’s heavyweight tussle with Humphries proved the standout round three tie, after the Welshman accounted for Danny Noppert 6-4 in the afternoon and Humphries saw off Damon Heta 6-3.
After taking out stunning 161 and 134 finishes to lead 6-3 over Humphries, the world number four retaliated with five legs on the spin, before Clayton wrestled the contest back to a last-leg decider.
Clayton then missed single 19 on 59 for the match, but after tidying up, took out tops at the first time of asking to seal a hard-fought victory.
“What a game,” reflected Clayton, who defeated Tom Sykes on Friday and will now face Van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon.
“The big three going for 19, it wasn’t planned! I had one shot at double top but luckily enough I hit it.
“I’m playing against a good mate and a very good dart player. I’m glad to get over that line.
“It’s nice to get to the Sunday, but it’s not been an easy route!”
Clayton’s route to a first Players Championship Finals remains hazardous, with seven-time winner Van Gerwen awaiting after a dominant 10-3 win over Chris Dobey.
The three-time World Champion booked his place in back-to-back Premier event quarter-finals for the first time since 2024, averaging over a ton and hitting 59% of his double attempts against Dobey.
The Dutch icon won nine of the last ten legs in a vintage display to follow up wins against Connor Scutt and Darius Labanauskas and reach the last eight.
“At the moments I have to play well I’m playing well, and that’s what you need to do to go through these rounds,” assessed Van Gerwen, who reached the semi-finals at the Grand Slam of Darts last week.
“This is what a little bit of confidence can do to you. I know what I’m capable of, and when the confidence is good I can do some good things.
“I need to make sure I have a good night’s rest tonight and make sure I’m there tomorrow.”
Tommy Morris continued his meteoric rise with a 10-7 win over Ryan Searle to reach a first televised quarter-final.
The non-Tour Card Holder guaranteed the biggest payday of his career with a minimum of £27,500 secured for reaching the last eight, setting up a showdown with Stephen Bunting on Sunday afternoon.
Bunting produced a dramatic comeback against Sebastian Bialecki, rallying from 8-4 down to win a last-leg thriller.
The St Helens star missed a nine-darter on double 12 during his late surge to victory before producing an 11-dart break of throw in the decider to seal a second Premier event quarter-final of the year.
Kevin Doets became the new favourite for the event after battling to a 10-7 win against fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.
The Grand Slam semi-finalist also saw off Justin Hood on Saturday afternoon with a 103.61 average - his second ton-plus performance of the weekend - to set up a last eight tie with Mickey Mansell.
Mansell continued his excellent weekend in Minehead with victories over Karel Sedlacek and Kim Huybrechts, surviving match darts for the second match straight against the Czech number one to reach a second TV ranking quarter-final.
Niels Zonneveld denied Beau Greaves a first Premier event quarter-final after defeating the Women’s World Matchplay champion 10-6, earning the Dutchman a last eight tie against Martin Schindler.
Schindler, meanwhile, continued his resurgence with deciding-leg wins against Cameron Menzies and Gabriel Clemens.
The German number one - who reached the European Championship final last month - came back from 5-1 down against Menzies to win 6-5, before winning through a 19-leg encounter against his former World Cup partner Clemens.
Day Three of the 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals will see the quarter-finals take place in the afternoon, before the semi-finals and final are set to be decided on a pivotal Sunday evening.
Moreover, the Winmau World Youth Championship final between Cam Crabtree and Jan Schmidt will occur between the semi-finals and the final on Sunday evening.
2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals: Schedule
Friday November 27
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Main Stage
Martin Schindler 6-4 Charlie Manby
Kevin Doets 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Alexander Merkx
Chris Dobey 6-4 Mike De Decker
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Tom Sykes
Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Gary Anderson
Justin Hood 6-4 James Wade
Joe Cullen 6-3 Richard Veenstra
Stage Two
Rob Owen 6-5 Tom Bissell
Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Niko Springer
James Hurrell 6-0 William O'Connor
Tommy Morris 6-3 Callan Rydz
Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Daryl Gurney
Bradley Brooks 6-5 Andrew Gilding
Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Joe Hunt
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Mensur Suljovic
Evening Session
Main Stage
Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Gian van Veen
Beau Greaves 6-3 Christian Kist
Michael Smith 6-3 Ross Smith
Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Connor Scutt
Luke Humphries 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim
Henry Coates 6-3 Wessel Nijman
Darius Labanauskas 6-1 Cristo Reyes
Stage Two
Mickey Mansell 6-5 Rob Cross
Danny Noppert 6-2 Scott Williams
Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Ryan Searle 6-1 Brendan Dolan
Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Keane Barry
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Alan Soutar
Damon Heta 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
Stephen Bunting 6-5 Max Hopp
Saturday November 28
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Round Two
Main Stage
Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Michael Smith
Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Henry Coates
Beau Greaves 6-4 Rob Owen
Chris Dobey 6-2 Joe Cullen
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Darius Labanauskas
Luke Humphries 6-3 Damon Heta
Stephen Bunting 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Danny Noppert
Stage Two
Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Bradley Brooks
Mickey Mansell 6-5 Karel Sedlacek
Kevin Doets 6-3 Justin Hood
Martin Schindler 6-5 Cameron Menzies
Tommy Morris 6-5 James Hurrell
Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Jeffrey de Graaf
Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Ryan Searle 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Evening Session
Main Stage
Niels Zonneveld 10-6 Beau Greaves
Michael van Gerwen 10-3 Chris Dobey
Jonny Clayton 10-9 Luke Humphries
Tommy Morris 10-7 Ryan Searle
Stage Two
Mickey Mansell 10-7 Kim Huybrechts
Martin Schindler 10-9 Gabriel Clemens
Stephen Bunting 10-9 Sebastian Bialecki
Kevin Doets 10-7 Maik Kuivenhoven
Sunday November 29
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Martin Schindler v Niels Zonneveld
Stephen Bunting v Tommy Morris
Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
Kevin Doets v Mickey Mansell
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals
Final
Winmau World Youth Championship Final
(Between Semi-Finals & Final)
Cam Crabtree v Jan Schmidt
Best of 11 legs
Format
Round One - Best of 11 legs
Round Two - Best of 11 legs
Round Three - Best of 19 legs
Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
Final - Best of 21 legs
Prize Fund
Winner: £130,000
Runner-Up: £70,000
Semi-Finalists: £40,000
Quarter-Finalists: £27,500
Last 16 losers: £15,000
Last 32 losers: £7,000
Last 64 losers: £4,000
Total: £750,000
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