Darts results: Luke Humphries hits a nine-dart finish to reach the World Masters quarter-finals

Luke Humphries struck a nine-dart leg en route to a spectacular deciding-leg victory over Luke Woodhouse at the Winmau World Masters, as Luke Littler and Josh Rock set up a blockbuster quarter-final in Milton Keynes.
Day Three of the £500,000 event saw all eight round two ties take place across a bumper double session, as Humphries achieved perfection and continued his title defence after a remarkable contest against Woodhouse on Saturday.
The reigning World Masters champion raced into a 1-0 set lead, before taking out the perfect leg via the traditional route of 180, 180 and 141 to send Arena MK into pandemonium and double his advantage in sets.
Both players appeared unflustered by the feat, as the English duo were both averaging north of 105 by the time Humphries led 3-1, before Woodhouse refused to relent and remarkably levelled the contest at 3-3.
Humphries then squandered three match darts before Woodhouse took the match to a sudden-death shootout, where the former World Champion took out 54 with his last dart in hand to stumble over the finish line.
“When I hit those two 180s, I just felt like it [the nine-darter] was going to go,” asserted Humphries, who hammered in ten 180s and averaged 105 by the conclusion of the match.
“It was a great moment but if I don’t win the match it means nothing, so I’m really glad I got the win to go with it.
“Luke put me under pressure every single set. He’s definitely hit that next peak in his career,” said Humphries of his opponent, as Woodhouse averaged just shy of 103 in defeat.
“I think he knows he’s got the game to beat anybody and that’s what I said to him: ‘the world is your oyster now.’”
Littler maintained his title charge without requiring such drama, courtesy of a sublime 4-1 victory over a resilient Ross Smith.
The World Champion took legs of 11, 13, 12 and 13-darts to blitz into a 2-0 lead, averaging north of 116 after then taking a 3-0 set advantage to threaten the tournament record average and a whitewash win.
Former European Champion Smith - who averaged over 102 in defeat - then recovered his footing to take a set, before Littler took out finishes of 120 and 92 in the fifth and final set to bulldoze his way to victory.
“I played very well tonight, far better than Friday,” confessed the 19-year-old, who ended the match with a 107.88 average.
“That’s what I had to do against Ross. We always have brilliant games, so I’m just glad to get through.
“Me and Josh have had some really good games in the past, and hopefully we can have another one tomorrow.”
Littler’s reward is a last eight tussle against Josh Rock, who also impressed in his 4-1 triumph over Rob Cross.
The World Cup winner had only seven trebleless visits across the entire contest, rattling off five straight legs in the closing stages of the game to see off the 2017/18 World Champion.
“I think it was a very good performance from myself,” stated the Northern Irishman, who averaged over 101 in victory.
“Rob has taught me a lot mentally, and it’s always tough playing him, but we’re here to do a job.
“It would be fantastic to have a run here. It’s my first time in the quarter-finals, and I’m looking forward to the game tomorrow.”
Gerwyn Price defeated his World Cup partner Jonny Clayton 4-3 in a dramatic last-leg decider, recording a 102 average in the process.
The former World Champion initially trailed 2-0 but swayed the contest in his favour after hitting four ton-plus checkouts, and despite squandering five match darts to win the final set in straight legs, won the crucial game-deciding leg with a cool 14-darter.
Former UK Open champion Danny Noppert whitewashed Stephen Bunting, dropping just one leg across the entire contest.
The Dutchman pinned half of his double attempts to capitalise on an off-colour display on the outer-ring from Bunting, and will face Humphries in the quarter-finals.
Gian van Veen defeated Nathan Aspinall 4-2 with doubles the difference, as the Dutch number one took out 56% of his outer-ring attempts compared to Aspinall’s 19%.
The European Champion faced an early onslaught from Aspinall - as the Stockport arrowsmith was averaging over 110 with the game poised at one set apiece - but rallied to deliver a clinical display and progress to the quarter-finals on his debut at the World Masters.
Van Veen will meet James Wade in the last eight, after the left-hander recovered from 2-0 down to defeat fellow darting veteran Gary Anderson 4-3.
The 2014 Masters champion levelled proceedings at 2-2 with a trademark 120 finish, and capitalised on the Scotsman busting his score in the final leg of the contest to win the deciding set in straight legs.
2023 Masters winner Chris Dobey continued his title bid with a 4-3 hard-fought win against Damon Heta, fending off a late fightback from the Australian number one.
Dobey almost squandered a 3-1 lead after Heta won four straight legs to level the match at 3-3, but the Bedlington star took out a critical 127 outshot on the bull before wrapping up the final set to set up a last eight tie against Price.
The 2026 Winmau World Masters concludes with Finals Day on Sunday, as the £100,000 champion will be crowned following another double-header session.
Humphries will continue his title pursuit against Noppert in the final match of the afternoon session, whilst Littler faces Rock in arguably the showdown fixture of the last eight.
Dobey and Price will lock horns to kick off the quarter-finals, as Van Veen takes on 2014 Masters champion Wade.
Following the quarter-finals, the evening session will consist of the semi-finals and then the final, with the format increasing to best of nine sets in the last four and best of 11 sets in the final.
World Masters: Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Littler 4-1 Ross Smith (16)
- Rob Cross 1-4 Josh Rock (9)
- Damon Heta 3-4 Chris Dobey (13)
- (5) Jonny Clayton 3-4 Gerwyn Price (12)
- (2) Luke Humphries 4-3 Luke Woodhouse
- (7) Stephen Bunting 0-4 Danny Noppert (10)
- (3) Gian van Veen 4-2 Nathan Aspinall (14)
- (6) Gary Anderson 3-4 James Wade (11)
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker
- (16) Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie
- (8) Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross
- (9) Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta
- (13) Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman
- (12) Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell
- (2) Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall
- (15) Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse
- (7) Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
- (10) Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney
- (3) Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce
- (14) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk
- (6) Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld
- (11) James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma
World Masters: Results & Schedule
Thursday January 29 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
First Round x8
- Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld
- James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma
- Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell
- Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta
- Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce
Friday January 30 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
First Round x8
- Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie
- Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney
- Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross
- Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt
- Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall
- Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
Saturday January 31
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
- Chris Dobey 4-3 Damon Heta
- James Wade 4-3 Gary Anderson
- Gian van Veen 4-2 Nathan Aspinall
- Gerwyn Price 4-3 Jonny Clayton
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- Josh Rock 4-1 Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert 4-0 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Littler 4-1 Ross Smith
- Luke Humphries 4-3 Luke Woodhouse
Sunday February 1
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
- Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price
- Luke Littler v Josh Rock
- Gian van Veen v James Wade
- Luke Humphries v Danny Noppert
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- Semi-Finals
- Final
Format
- Preliminary Rounds - Best of three sets, best of three legs per set
- First Round - Best of five sets, best of three legs per set
- Second Round - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
- Quarter-Finals - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
- Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets, best of three legs per sets
- Final - Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds