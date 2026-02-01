Darts results: Luke Humphries hits a nine-dart finish to reach the World Masters quarter-finals

Humphries then squandered three match darts before Woodhouse took the match to a sudden-death shootout, where the former World Champion took out 54 with his last dart in hand to stumble over the finish line.

Both players appeared unflustered by the feat, as the English duo were both averaging north of 105 by the time Humphries led 3-1, before Woodhouse refused to relent and remarkably levelled the contest at 3-3.

The reigning World Masters champion raced into a 1-0 set lead, before taking out the perfect leg via the traditional route of 180, 180 and 141 to send Arena MK into pandemonium and double his advantage in sets.

Day Three of the £500,000 event saw all eight round two ties take place across a bumper double session, as Humphries achieved perfection and continued his title defence after a remarkable contest against Woodhouse on Saturday.

HUMPHRIES NAILS THE NINE! 9️⃣ LUKE HUMPHRIES PRODUCES PERFECTION IN MILTON KEYNES! Sensational from the reigning Masters champion! 👏 #WinmauWorldMasters | R2 pic.twitter.com/nj2ENyRoyA

“When I hit those two 180s, I just felt like it [the nine-darter] was going to go,” asserted Humphries, who hammered in ten 180s and averaged 105 by the conclusion of the match.

“It was a great moment but if I don’t win the match it means nothing, so I’m really glad I got the win to go with it.

“Luke put me under pressure every single set. He’s definitely hit that next peak in his career,” said Humphries of his opponent, as Woodhouse averaged just shy of 103 in defeat.

“I think he knows he’s got the game to beat anybody and that’s what I said to him: ‘the world is your oyster now.’”

Littler maintained his title charge without requiring such drama, courtesy of a sublime 4-1 victory over a resilient Ross Smith.

The World Champion took legs of 11, 13, 12 and 13-darts to blitz into a 2-0 lead, averaging north of 116 after then taking a 3-0 set advantage to threaten the tournament record average and a whitewash win.

Former European Champion Smith - who averaged over 102 in defeat - then recovered his footing to take a set, before Littler took out finishes of 120 and 92 in the fifth and final set to bulldoze his way to victory.

“I played very well tonight, far better than Friday,” confessed the 19-year-old, who ended the match with a 107.88 average.

“That’s what I had to do against Ross. We always have brilliant games, so I’m just glad to get through.

“Me and Josh have had some really good games in the past, and hopefully we can have another one tomorrow.”

Littler’s reward is a last eight tussle against Josh Rock, who also impressed in his 4-1 triumph over Rob Cross.

The World Cup winner had only seven trebleless visits across the entire contest, rattling off five straight legs in the closing stages of the game to see off the 2017/18 World Champion.

“I think it was a very good performance from myself,” stated the Northern Irishman, who averaged over 101 in victory.

“Rob has taught me a lot mentally, and it’s always tough playing him, but we’re here to do a job.

“It would be fantastic to have a run here. It’s my first time in the quarter-finals, and I’m looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Gerwyn Price defeated his World Cup partner Jonny Clayton 4-3 in a dramatic last-leg decider, recording a 102 average in the process.

The former World Champion initially trailed 2-0 but swayed the contest in his favour after hitting four ton-plus checkouts, and despite squandering five match darts to win the final set in straight legs, won the crucial game-deciding leg with a cool 14-darter.

Former UK Open champion Danny Noppert whitewashed Stephen Bunting, dropping just one leg across the entire contest.

The Dutchman pinned half of his double attempts to capitalise on an off-colour display on the outer-ring from Bunting, and will face Humphries in the quarter-finals.

Gian van Veen defeated Nathan Aspinall 4-2 with doubles the difference, as the Dutch number one took out 56% of his outer-ring attempts compared to Aspinall’s 19%.

The European Champion faced an early onslaught from Aspinall - as the Stockport arrowsmith was averaging over 110 with the game poised at one set apiece - but rallied to deliver a clinical display and progress to the quarter-finals on his debut at the World Masters.

Van Veen will meet James Wade in the last eight, after the left-hander recovered from 2-0 down to defeat fellow darting veteran Gary Anderson 4-3.

The 2014 Masters champion levelled proceedings at 2-2 with a trademark 120 finish, and capitalised on the Scotsman busting his score in the final leg of the contest to win the deciding set in straight legs.

2023 Masters winner Chris Dobey continued his title bid with a 4-3 hard-fought win against Damon Heta, fending off a late fightback from the Australian number one.

Dobey almost squandered a 3-1 lead after Heta won four straight legs to level the match at 3-3, but the Bedlington star took out a critical 127 outshot on the bull before wrapping up the final set to set up a last eight tie against Price.

The 2026 Winmau World Masters concludes with Finals Day on Sunday, as the £100,000 champion will be crowned following another double-header session.

Humphries will continue his title pursuit against Noppert in the final match of the afternoon session, whilst Littler faces Rock in arguably the showdown fixture of the last eight.

Dobey and Price will lock horns to kick off the quarter-finals, as Van Veen takes on 2014 Masters champion Wade.

Following the quarter-finals, the evening session will consist of the semi-finals and then the final, with the format increasing to best of nine sets in the last four and best of 11 sets in the final.

World Masters: Tournament bracket

ROUND TWO

(1) Luke Littler 4-1 Ross Smith (16)

Rob Cross 1-4 Josh Rock (9)

Damon Heta 3-4 Chris Dobey (13)

(5) Jonny Clayton 3-4 Gerwyn Price (12)

(2) Luke Humphries 4-3 Luke Woodhouse

(7) Stephen Bunting 0-4 Danny Noppert (10)

(3) Gian van Veen 4-2 Nathan Aspinall (14)

(6) Gary Anderson 3-4 James Wade (11)

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker

(16) Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie

(8) Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross

(9) Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt

(4) Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta

(13) Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena

(5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman

(12) Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell

(2) Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall

(15) Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse

(7) Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

(10) Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney

(3) Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce

(14) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk

(6) Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld

(11) James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma

World Masters: Results & Schedule

Thursday January 29 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV4

First Round x8

Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld

James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell

Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta

Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce

Friday January 30 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV4

First Round x8

Martin Schindler 0-3 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 3-1 Jimmy van Schie

Danny Noppert 3-1 Daryl Gurney

Ryan Searle 1-3 Rob Cross

Josh Rock 3-1 Connor Scutt

Luke Littler 3-2 Mike De Decker

Luke Humphries 3-1 Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting 3-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Saturday January 31

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Chris Dobey 4-3 Damon Heta

James Wade 4-3 Gary Anderson

Gian van Veen 4-2 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 4-3 Jonny Clayton

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Josh Rock 4-1 Rob Cross

Danny Noppert 4-0 Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler 4-1 Ross Smith

Luke Humphries 4-3 Luke Woodhouse

Sunday February 1

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Josh Rock

Gian van Veen v James Wade

Luke Humphries v Danny Noppert

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Preliminary Rounds - Best of three sets, best of three legs per set

First Round - Best of five sets, best of three legs per set

Second Round - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set

Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets, best of three legs per sets

Final - Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set

