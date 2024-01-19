Darts results: Luke Humphries and Luke Hittler both ease into quarter-finals of Bahrain Darts Masters

The PDC World Series of Darts event in The Dome at the Bahrain International Circuit sees 16 players competing across two action-packed days - and it was the recent World Championship finalists who headlined the first round action.

Humphries produced a superb 6-0 whitewash over Bahrain's Abdulla Saeed in a strong start to life as world champion.

The new world number one averaged over 98 and closed out a strong display against the qualifier with a 108 checkout as he moved through to a quarter-final tie with Gerwyn Price.

"I'm really pleased and obviously it was a decent performance," said Humphries, who has now won 20 consecutive matches. "Abdulla played really good in patches, so it was important that I put in a good performance myself.

"I felt good up there and it was a solid performance; my scoring was good, my doubling was okay and I did what I needed to do.

"I hope the winning run keeps continuing. This is a fantastic World Series event, it's a great place to come and it would be a really nice one to put on my CV because the next thing for me is to win a World Series event."

Littler through to face Asp

Teenage sensation Littler made his eagerly-anticipated return to action with a 6-3 comeback win over Hong Kong's Man Lok Leung.

Leung capitalised on a slow start from the World Championship finalist to open up a 2-0 lead, finishing 107 in the first leg.

Littler, though, finished 77 to open his account in leg three, levelled on double ten and then produced checkouts of 151 and 136 on his way to a 5-2 lead, before finishing 120 in leg nine to close out the win.