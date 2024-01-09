Bahrain Darts Masters 2024: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule and results from the Bahrain Darts Masters, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from January 18-19.
The PDC World Series of Darts tour gets under way soon as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Asian representatives.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.
Have you ever wondered how much money professional darts player can earn and whether the top stars are really enjoying a millionaire life of luxury? Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood and it's not quite as lucrative as you may think.
SEEDS
Asian Representatives
Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.
Thursday January 18
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Friday January 19
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK from 1600 BST on Thursday and Friday.
Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.
2023: Michael Smith 8-6 Gerwyn Price