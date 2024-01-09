Sporting Life
Michael Smith (Picture: Bahrain International Circuit)

Bahrain Darts Masters 2024: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
16:12 · TUE January 09, 2024

The full draw, schedule and results from the Bahrain Darts Masters, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from January 18-19.

The PDC World Series of Darts tour gets under way soon as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Asian representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

Have you ever wondered how much money professional darts player can earn and whether the top stars are really enjoying a millionaire life of luxury? Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood and it's not quite as lucrative as you may think.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Bahrain Darts Masters: Draw bracket

Click here for Sky Bet odds

  • Draw TBC, but the players involved are:

SEEDS

  • Luke Humphries (England)
  • Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
  • Michael Smith (England)
  • Nathan Aspinall (England)
  • Gerwyn Price (Wales)
  • Rob Cross (England)
  • Peter Wright (Scotland)
  • Luke Littler (England)

Asian Representatives

  • Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)
  • Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)
  • Reynaldo Rivera (Philippines)
  • Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)
  • Haruki Muramatsu (Japan)
  • Tomoya Goto (Japan)
  • Abdulla Saeed (Bahrain)
  • Hasan Haji (Bahrain)

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL

Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

How to Become a Darts Professional!

Bahrain Darts Masters: Tournament schedule & results

Thursday January 18
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

  • Eight matches

Friday January 19
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

  • Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Bahrain Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Bahrain Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK from 1600 BST on Thursday and Friday.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
  • First round: £1,250

Past Winners

2023: Michael Smith 8-6 Gerwyn Price

Darts: Related content

