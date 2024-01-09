Bahrain Darts Masters 2024: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule and results from the Bahrain Darts Masters, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from January 18-19.

The PDC World Series of Darts tour gets under way soon as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Asian representatives. Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Bahrain Darts Masters: Draw bracket Draw TBC, but the players involved are: SEEDS Luke Humphries (England)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Michael Smith (England)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Luke Littler (England) Asian Representatives Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)

Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)

Reynaldo Rivera (Philippines)

Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)

Haruki Muramatsu (Japan)

Tomoya Goto (Japan)

Abdulla Saeed (Bahrain)

Hasan Haji (Bahrain)

