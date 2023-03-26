The 'Soulger' had flown 6000 miles from his home in Dallas to take part in the Golden Ticket Qualifier on Friday evening, which he won to earn a shot at Phil Taylor in Saturday's quarter-finals.

Having then ended the Power's hopes of a first title on the World Seniors tour, he then edged past three-time Lakeside world champion Martin Adams 13-11 in Sunday's semi-finals before seeing off World Seniors Championship runner-up Richie Howson for the Blackpool title.

Gates looked to be storming towards glory in his first final on the tour when leading 10-5 but Howson, who got revenge on Robert Thornton earlier in the tournament for his defeat in the Circus Tavern showpiece, battled back trail to trail 12-10 but it was too little too late.