Leonard Gates won the inaugural World Seniors Champion of Champions event after defeating Richie Howson 13-10 in Sunday's final.
The 'Soulger' had flown 6000 miles from his home in Dallas to take part in the Golden Ticket Qualifier on Friday evening, which he won to earn a shot at Phil Taylor in Saturday's quarter-finals.
Having then ended the Power's hopes of a first title on the World Seniors tour, he then edged past three-time Lakeside world champion Martin Adams 13-11 in Sunday's semi-finals before seeing off World Seniors Championship runner-up Richie Howson for the Blackpool title.
Gates looked to be storming towards glory in his first final on the tour when leading 10-5 but Howson, who got revenge on Robert Thornton earlier in the tournament for his defeat in the Circus Tavern showpiece, battled back trail to trail 12-10 but it was too little too late.
The American had earlier seen a 7-3 lead over Wolfie in the semi-finals evaporate to just 12-11 so it was understandable that he felt some finishing line nerves before finally sealing his moment of triumph.
Howson had earlier beaten David Cameron 13-11 in another hard-fought semi-final, which was level at 9-9 before the Owl decisively took charge of the closing stages.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Time: 12pm-5pm
TV Channel: Channel 5
QUARTER-FINALS
Best of 19 legs
SUNDAY MARCH 26
Time: 12pm-5pm
TV Channel: Channel 5
SEMI-FINALS
Best of 25 legs
FINAL
Best of 25 legs