Leonard Gates beat Phil Taylor
Darts results: Phil Taylor crashes out to Leonard Gates in the quarter-finals of the Champions of Champions

By Sporting Life
17:23 · SAT March 25, 2023

Phil Taylor's hopes of winning a first title on the World Seniors Tour were ended by Leonard Gates in the quarter-finals of the Champions of Champions in Blackpool.

After a disappointing appearance at last month's World Seniors Championship, the Power returned to televised action for the inaugural eight-player tournament which is being screened on Channel 5 this weekend.

He came up against the popular Gates, who had travelled over 6000 miles just to play in the one shot qualifying event on Friday for the right to earn a quarter-final with the legendary 16-time world champion.

Soulger defeated Ronnie Baxter with a stunning 109 average along the way to earning the event's 'Golden Ticket' and he made the most of the opportunity with a 10-8 triumph over Taylor at VIVA! in Blackpool.

It was a hard-fought contest which looked as though it would go all the way when Gates landed a tremendous 121 checkout to level the scores at 7-7 before a clinical finish from 78 saw him move 8-7 ahead.

Although the Power broke back to restore parity, Gates went 9-8 with a 104 checkout before taking out 282 in six darts in the next leg to seal a fine victory.

Earlier, Richie Howson gained a measure of revenge for his World Seniors Championship final defeat to Robert Thornton by beating the Scotsman 10-6.

The Owl averaged 86 and was never really at risk after opening up leads of 4-1 and 6-2, although Thornton did show a flicker of a revival when winning the 12th leg to trail 7-5.

Howson will now face David Cameron in the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon after last year's World Seniors Masters winner overcame Kevin Painter 10-5.

World Seniors Champion of Champions: Draw & Tournament bracket

SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Time: 12pm-5pm
TV Channel: Channel 5

QUARTER-FINALS
Best of 19 legs

  • Robert Thornton 6-10 Richie Howson
  • David Cameron 10-5 Kevin Painter
  • Phil Taylor 8-10 Leonard Gates
  • Martin Adams v Trina Gulliver

SUNDAY MARCH 26
Time: 12pm-5pm
TV Channel: Channel 5

SEMI-FINALS
Best of 25 legs

  • Richie Howson v David Cameron
  • Leonard Gates v Adams/Gulliver

FINAL
Best of 25 legs

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Seniors Champion of Champions: How to watch

The event will be streamed live and exclusive on free-to-air terrestrial TV on Channel 5.

