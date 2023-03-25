After a disappointing appearance at last month's World Seniors Championship, the Power returned to televised action for the inaugural eight-player tournament which is being screened on Channel 5 this weekend.

He came up against the popular Gates, who had travelled over 6000 miles just to play in the one shot qualifying event on Friday for the right to earn a quarter-final with the legendary 16-time world champion.

Soulger defeated Ronnie Baxter with a stunning 109 average along the way to earning the event's 'Golden Ticket' and he made the most of the opportunity with a 10-8 triumph over Taylor at VIVA! in Blackpool.

It was a hard-fought contest which looked as though it would go all the way when Gates landed a tremendous 121 checkout to level the scores at 7-7 before a clinical finish from 78 saw him move 8-7 ahead.

Although the Power broke back to restore parity, Gates went 9-8 with a 104 checkout before taking out 282 in six darts in the next leg to seal a fine victory.