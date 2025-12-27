Darts results: Krzysztof Ratajski beats Wesley Plaisier from 3-1 down as World Championship resumes

Ratajski was at the end of the road when trailing 3-1 in a race to four and needing 117 to extend the match into a fifth set, with his opponent Plaisier waiting on 40.

The Polish Eagle produced a brilliant finish, hitting treble 19 and then tops with his two remaining darts, and that would not be his last act of escapology in a thriller Plaisier will feel he should've won.

The Dutchman missed three darts for the match when set six also went to a decider, two of them by a whisker, and again Ratajski was able to capitalise by hitting double eight.

And with the deciding set on throw, Ratajski stepped up for his first match-winning opportunity and took out 116 in style, his fourth 100-plus finish in a match ultimately defined by them – Plaisier's highest was 92.

With similar checkout percentages and a total legs score of 15-14 in favour of Ratajski, this was just about as close as it gets and a fitting way for the action to resume after Christmas.