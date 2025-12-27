Darts results: Krzysztof Ratajski beats Wesley Plaisier from 3-1 down as World Championship resumes

Krzysztof Ratajski produced a resolute display to beat Wesley Plaisier 4-3 as the World Darts Championship made a storming return to action.
Ratajski was at the end of the road when trailing 3-1 in a race to four and needing 117 to extend the match into a fifth set, with his opponent Plaisier waiting on 40.
The Polish Eagle produced a brilliant finish, hitting treble 19 and then tops with his two remaining darts, and that would not be his last act of escapology in a thriller Plaisier will feel he should've won.
The Dutchman missed three darts for the match when set six also went to a decider, two of them by a whisker, and again Ratajski was able to capitalise by hitting double eight.
And with the deciding set on throw, Ratajski stepped up for his first match-winning opportunity and took out 116 in style, his fourth 100-plus finish in a match ultimately defined by them – Plaisier's highest was 92.
With similar checkout percentages and a total legs score of 15-14 in favour of Ratajski, this was just about as close as it gets and a fitting way for the action to resume after Christmas.
The second game of the afternoon offered no such drama as Luke Woodhouse ran out a dominant 4-1 winner over Andrew Gilding.
Nine breaks of throw in the first 14 legs of the match was the most notable feature and six of them went the way of Woodhouse, who scored heavier and finished better than his opponent.
Gilding did produce a 152 finish on his way to the second set but Woodhouse won the following seven legs to set up a winning position, which he took with a rare run of holds in set five.