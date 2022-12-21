Josh Rock's debut World Championship will continue after Christmas after overcoming fellow youngster Callan Rydz in the second round.

The fastest rising star of darts was expected to be given a real test by last year's quarter-finalist but for the second match running, he didn't even need to be near his best as he coasted to a 3-0 triumph at the Ally Pally. Rock averaged 92, threw just one of the four 180s in the match and pinned nine of his 25 attempts at doubles (36%) to punish Rydz for missing 23 of his 27.

Dave Chisnall came through a high-quality contest against Andrew Gilding 3-1 to book his place in round three. Chizzy was in danger after Gilding averaged over 112 in an opening set that he won 3-0 but the St Helens man raised the bar by whitewashing Goldfinger in the second with an average of 118. A closely-fought third set was brilliantly won by Chisnall in a deciding leg as he fired in one of his seven 180s en route to a superb 12-darter. Gilding was well on course to take Chisnall all the way when leading 2-0 in the fourth set but his scoring suddenly deserted him and the crowd favourite capitalised to win the next three legs on the trot. He averaged 97.87 compared to his opponent's 95.01 and both men managed seven 180s apiece, with Gilding managing the highest checkout with 100.