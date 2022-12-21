Josh Rock's debut World Championship will continue after Christmas after overcoming fellow youngster Callan Rydz in the second round.
The fastest rising star of darts was expected to be given a real test by last year's quarter-finalist but for the second match running, he didn't even need to be near his best as he coasted to a 3-0 triumph at the Ally Pally.
Rock averaged 92, threw just one of the four 180s in the match and pinned nine of his 25 attempts at doubles (36%) to punish Rydz for missing 23 of his 27.
Dave Chisnall came through a high-quality contest against Andrew Gilding 3-1 to book his place in round three.
Chizzy was in danger after Gilding averaged over 112 in an opening set that he won 3-0 but the St Helens man raised the bar by whitewashing Goldfinger in the second with an average of 118.
A closely-fought third set was brilliantly won by Chisnall in a deciding leg as he fired in one of his seven 180s en route to a superb 12-darter.
Gilding was well on course to take Chisnall all the way when leading 2-0 in the fourth set but his scoring suddenly deserted him and the crowd favourite capitalised to win the next three legs on the trot.
He averaged 97.87 compared to his opponent's 95.01 and both men managed seven 180s apiece, with Gilding managing the highest checkout with 100.
Earlier, Martijn Kleermaker enjoyed an even easier whitewash win as he defeated China's Xicheng Han for the loss of just two legs.
The Giant Dutchman averaged 86.28 compared to his opponent's 77.73 but was surprisingly outscored in the 180s department by 4-1.
Darius Labanauskas came from 2-0 down to defeat John O'Shea 3-2 in the opening match of the afternoon session.
The 2020 quarter-finalist, who hit a nine-darter in last year's opening round, couldn't get the crowd on their feet during a rather low-quality affair in which both players averaged in the low 80s.
Labanauskas fired in two of the seven 180s in the match and weighed in with a match-high 158 checkout although O'Shea managed three ton+ finishes of his own.
More to follow...
Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule
Wednesday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Thursday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts