Jonny Clayton, Rob Cross and Ross Smith underlined their credentials to go far at the World Championship as all eight seeds won on the final day before the Christmas break.

Smith was particularly impressive as he averaged almost 101 in an impressive 3-1 victory over Darius Labanauskas during the afternoon session. The European champion also won the maximum battle 10-0 in just 18 legs of darts and will next face fellow 180 machine Dirk van Duijvenbode, who managed 12 in 19 legs on Thursday. Smith could easily have wrapped up a whitewash but he missed a dart at double 16 for a 149 checkout in the deciding leg of the third set and his Lithuanian opponent made him pay to add a degree of respectability to the scoreline. The fourth set also went the distance but Smith controlled it before a clinical 76 checkout ended any chance of a remarkable comeback.

Rob Cross overcame his good friend Scott Williams in a thrilling clash which saw all four sets go to deciding legs. Voltage averaged 99.32 compared to the debutant's 96.98 and threw seven of the 13 maximums while he also finished clinically by pinning almost 58% of his doubles. Williams pinched the opening set from two legs down after Cross had missed a dart to take it 3-1 but the 2018 champion restored parity with a nerveless 14-darter in their next decider. As Cross began to find the treble 20 bed with more regularity to send his average north of 100, Williams refused to go away and a fine 12-darter broke his practice partner's throw in the fourth leg of the third set. However, he couldn't make his advantage of throw count, with Cross checking out from 82 in the decider to get his nose in front overall. Again, Williams kept digging in and broke the Cross throw in leg three of the fourth set to go 2-1 up but the 2019 World Matchplay champion hit back before holding his nerve on double eight when Williams waited on 21 in what proved to be the final leg of the match. Cross will now go on to meet Mervyn King in round three.

Chris Dobey set up a clash with Gary Anderson with a fairly routine 3-0 victory over Martijn Kleermaker but he'll need to up his levels to trouble the former two-time world champion. The Northumberland ace was well below his best and averaged just 86.74 compared to his opponent's 85.23 despite firing in five of the six 180s and pinning 47% of his doubles. Kleermaker's only real chance to make the came closer came in the third set when he missed a dart at double top to take it 3-1 but Dobey punished him and went on to complete a whitewash.

In the evening session, Clayton thrashed Danny van Trijp 3-0 for the loss of just one leg in each set and averaged almost 100. The Ferret, who hasn't enjoyed a prolific title-winning season, averaged almost 100 and threw five 180s in a one-sided victory which will make his rivals sit up and take notice. Danny Noppert was a 3-1 winner but was made to work hard my World Senior Masters champion David Cameron. The UK Open champion looked on course for a whitewash win before the Canadian veteran pinched the third set 3-2 but he responded well to book his place in the next round. More to follow...