Darts results: John Henderson and Peter Wright beat Netherlands and Wales to reach the World Cup final

A round-up of the final day of action at the World Cup of Darts, as Scotland claimed thrilling wins over Netherlands and Wales to reach the final.
John Henderson and Peter Wright have taken Scotland into their fourth World Cup of Darts final as they came through a deciding doubles rubber to defeat defending champions Wales 2-1.
The popular Hendo, who was a late replacement for Gary Anderson before the tournament and is yet to win a PDC title of any kind throughout his career, shocked world number one Gerwyn Price in the opening singles match 4-2 only for Jonny Clayton to reverse the scoreline against Peter Wright.
A hard-fought doubles decider was then all level at 3-3 and although Wales had the advantage of throw, Price's opening visit of 41 handed the initiative to the Scots and it was eventually left to Henderson to take out 46 - with Clayton waiting to come back on 40 - to send his side through to face Austria.
Wright is now bidding to lift the trophy for the second time in his career having done so with Anderson two years ago.
Austria won through to their first World Cup final with a sensational 2-0 defeat of England in Sunday's opening semi-final as Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez rose to the occasion in Jena.
Suljovic opened the tie in brilliant fashion by averaging 109 in a 4-1 victory over James Wade to give Austria the opening Singles point.
Dave Chisnall opened his tie with Rodriguez with a 12-darter, but the former World Youth Championship finalist took out 109, 128 and 86 amongst four straight legs to seal a brilliant victory.
The win moves Austria into their first World Cup final, having never previously won past the quarter-finals, while both players have put themselves in line for a Grand Slam of Darts place in November.
Singles One: Mensur Suljovic v John Henderson
Singles Two: Rowby-John Rodriguez v Peter Wright
Doubles: Austria v Scotland
Singles Three (if required): Mensur Suljovic v Peter Wright
Singles Four (if required): Rowby-John Rodriguez v John Henderson
Scotland's John Henderson and Peter Wright edged out Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode in a sudden-death shoot-out to move into the semi-finals following a thriller.
Van Gerwen had put the four-time winners in front by taking the opening Singles tie 4-1 against Henderson - after Scotland opted to switch their order of throw.
Wright then set up the Doubles decider by defeating Van Duijvenbode 4-1, and the Scottish duo opened up a 3-1 lead to move to the brink of the semis.
The Dutch produced back-to-back 14-darters to take the tie to a one-leg decider, with Wright's 140 leaving 64 for Henderson, who landed tops to claim a memorable win.
Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez secured a first Cazoo World Cup of Darts semi-final for Austria as Northern Ireland suffered heartbreak in a sensational opening to Sunday's action.
The Singles ties were shared as Brendan Dolan edged out Suljovic 4-3 before Rodriguez averaged almost 100 as he defeated Gurney 4-2.
The Doubles contest went all the way in a see-saw contest, before Rodriguez initially missed double 16 to claim victory for Austria in the deciding - and sudden-death - leg.
However, Dolan missed three darts at double 12 and six to claim victory for the Northern Irish, and Suljovic returned to land double 16 in a stunning finale.
England's James Wade and Dave Chisnall cruised into a semi-final tie with Austria by defeating Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Max Hopp 2-0.
Wade averaged 101 and hit four doubles from six attempts - including a 130 finish - as he came from a leg down to defeat Clemens 4-1 in their opening tie.
Chisnall then finished four doubles from seven attempts in his 4-0 whitewash of Hopp to keep England on track to claim a fifth World Cup title.
Wales continued their World Cup title defence with a 2-0 defeat of Australia - ending Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta's hopes of claiming glory in memory of Kyle Anderson.
Gerwyn Price set the reigning champions on their way with a 4-1 defeat of Whitlock in the opening Singles tie, sealing the win with a 123 checkout.
Heta battled bravely in his bid to force a Doubles decider as his Singles contest with Jonny Clayton went all the way to a seventh leg, but the Welshman finished a brilliant 144 to seal their place in the last four.
Sunday September 11
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Final (Best of 5 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)