Darts results: John Henderson and Peter Wright beat Netherlands and Wales to reach the World Cup final

A round-up of the final day of action at the World Cup of Darts, as Scotland claimed thrilling wins over Netherlands and Wales to reach the final.

Evening session: Semi-finals John Henderson and Peter Wright have taken Scotland into their fourth World Cup of Darts final as they came through a deciding doubles rubber to defeat defending champions Wales 2-1. The popular Hendo, who was a late replacement for Gary Anderson before the tournament and is yet to win a PDC title of any kind throughout his career, shocked world number one Gerwyn Price in the opening singles match 4-2 only for Jonny Clayton to reverse the scoreline against Peter Wright. A hard-fought doubles decider was then all level at 3-3 and although Wales had the advantage of throw, Price's opening visit of 41 handed the initiative to the Scots and it was eventually left to Henderson to take out 46 - with Clayton waiting to come back on 40 - to send his side through to face Austria. Wright is now bidding to lift the trophy for the second time in his career having done so with Anderson two years ago.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



The defending champions Wales are OUT and Scotland are into the World Cup final!



It all came down to a deciding leg in the pairs decider and the Scottish duo deliver! pic.twitter.com/HhrXz4uFCl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Austria won through to their first World Cup final with a sensational 2-0 defeat of England in Sunday's opening semi-final as Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez rose to the occasion in Jena. Suljovic opened the tie in brilliant fashion by averaging 109 in a 4-1 victory over James Wade to give Austria the opening Singles point. Dave Chisnall opened his tie with Rodriguez with a 12-darter, but the former World Youth Championship finalist took out 109, 128 and 86 amongst four straight legs to seal a brilliant victory. The win moves Austria into their first World Cup final, having never previously won past the quarter-finals, while both players have put themselves in line for a Grand Slam of Darts place in November. Final running order Singles One: Mensur Suljovic v John Henderson

Singles Two: Rowby-John Rodriguez v Peter Wright

Doubles: Austria v Scotland

Singles Three (if required): Mensur Suljovic v Peter Wright

Singles Four (if required): Rowby-John Rodriguez v John Henderson

🇦🇹 𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗔 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🇦🇹



The number one seeds England are OUT!



Incredible performances from both Mensur Suljović and Rowby-John Rodriguez as they steamroll Wade and Chisnall to secure their spot in the final!



📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Wales v Scotland pic.twitter.com/VUlf3Lzp8Y — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Afternoon session: Quarter-finals Scotland's John Henderson and Peter Wright edged out Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode in a sudden-death shoot-out to move into the semi-finals following a thriller. Van Gerwen had put the four-time winners in front by taking the opening Singles tie 4-1 against Henderson - after Scotland opted to switch their order of throw. Wright then set up the Doubles decider by defeating Van Duijvenbode 4-1, and the Scottish duo opened up a 3-1 lead to move to the brink of the semis. The Dutch produced back-to-back 14-darters to take the tie to a one-leg decider, with Wright's 140 leaving 64 for Henderson, who landed tops to claim a memorable win.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Scotland are into the semi-finals after coming through a deciding leg victory in the doubles decider and listen to the ROAR!



Incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/YwBNFqLBcT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez secured a first Cazoo World Cup of Darts semi-final for Austria as Northern Ireland suffered heartbreak in a sensational opening to Sunday's action. The Singles ties were shared as Brendan Dolan edged out Suljovic 4-3 before Rodriguez averaged almost 100 as he defeated Gurney 4-2. The Doubles contest went all the way in a see-saw contest, before Rodriguez initially missed double 16 to claim victory for Austria in the deciding - and sudden-death - leg. However, Dolan missed three darts at double 12 and six to claim victory for the Northern Irish, and Suljovic returned to land double 16 in a stunning finale.

Mensur Suljovic 🤝Bafétimbi Gomis pic.twitter.com/5YKBPWp2wt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

England's James Wade and Dave Chisnall cruised into a semi-final tie with Austria by defeating Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Max Hopp 2-0. Wade averaged 101 and hit four doubles from six attempts - including a 130 finish - as he came from a leg down to defeat Clemens 4-1 in their opening tie. Chisnall then finished four doubles from seven attempts in his 4-0 whitewash of Hopp to keep England on track to claim a fifth World Cup title.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



An absolutely dazzling performance from James Wade there who pins the bull for a huge 130 finish and a 4-1 victory over Gabriel Clemens!



📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Dave Chisnall v Max Hopp pic.twitter.com/VxROr4FsVX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Wales continued their World Cup title defence with a 2-0 defeat of Australia - ending Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta's hopes of claiming glory in memory of Kyle Anderson. Gerwyn Price set the reigning champions on their way with a 4-1 defeat of Whitlock in the opening Singles tie, sealing the win with a 123 checkout. Heta battled bravely in his bid to force a Doubles decider as his Singles contest with Jonny Clayton went all the way to a seventh leg, but the Welshman finished a brilliant 144 to seal their place in the last four.