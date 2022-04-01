The popular three-time Lakeside champion soared up the rankings during his memorable first two seasons in the PDC, which culminated in him winning the Premier League in October 2020, but to say he'd endured a troubled time since then is a real understatement.

Duzza, who reached the semi-finals of three ranking majors in 2019 before repeating the trick at the 2020 World Matchplay, has suffered early exits in all of his last seven televised events and has also been on an alarming 19-match losing streak in all competitions dating back to July 2021.

Durrant's seasonal average of 85 in 2022 ranks him 146th on the circuit for performance but in his 10th match of the year he overcame Spaniard Tony Martinez 6-5 with a 120 checkout in the decider when his opponent waited on 70.

Like London busses, the Teessider then made it two wins in a row with a morale-boosting 6-4 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh and although both his wins were achieved with low 80s averages, there's no doubt confidence will begin to return.

His victories were well released on social media as darts fans around the world wish him a continued improvement back to his best.