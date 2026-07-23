Darts results: Gian van Veen defeats Wessel Nijman at World Matchplay as Cameron Menzies withdraws due to illness

Van Veen claimed the spoils in an absorbing all-Dutch affair at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, defying a stirring fightback from his compatriot to triumph 14-12 in the tie-break.

Following Luke Humphries’ opening round exit in Blackpool, Nijman was installed as the second favourite – behind Luke Littler – to lift the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

However, Dutch number one Van Veen reaffirmed his credentials with a courageous display, producing a brilliant late flurry to continue his pursuit of a second televised ranking title.

Trailing 4-1, Nijman recovered from a tentative start to restore parity at five apiece, before reeling off three straight legs from 9-7 adrift to close in on a maiden televised quarter-final.

However, with Nijman sat on a potential two-darter for victory, Van Veen crashed in a majestic 148 skin-saver, which he followed up with a 12-dart break in the penultimate leg of the contest.

“I don’t have words at the moment. This was such an intense game,” admitted Van Veen, who has won 12 of his 17 meetings against Nijman.

“That 148 finish really saved the game tonight, and I’m so glad with this win.

“Wessel has shown all through 2026 what he’s capable of.

"He’s won so many titles; he is playing phenomenal darts, but I know on the big stage I can do it as well.”

The European Champion will now renew his rivalry with 2007 champion Wade in a repeat of their quarter-final clash 12 months ago, following a hard-fought 11-8 success against Ryan Searle.

There was nothing to separate the pair after ten legs, but Wade showed his class in the latter stages, converting sublime 121 and 143 checkouts to see off a spirited Searle.

“I was just so nervous, so frightened to win and hit a treble… but I’m just so happy,” declared Wade, who is through to his 14th World Matchplay quarter-final.

“I was just lucky enough that Ryan didn’t play that well.

“The 143, I was praying for something to happen, and it did happen. It gave me a little bit of a pump up.

“I just love being part of it. Darts is part of my life and part of who I am and I can’t walk away from it."

Elsewhere, 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price powered past former champion Rob Cross to set up a fascinating last eight showdown against Ross Smith on Friday evening.

After landing a spectacular 161 checkout in the opening exchanges, the Welshman then produced a six-leg burst midway through the contest en route to sealing a comprehensive 11-5 victory.

“I’m going in the right direction,” insisted Price, who averaged almost 98 and pinned 50% of his attempts at double.

“If I want to win this tournament I need to be a lot better than that, but I showed a little bit of the old me tonight. I think I need to bring that back.

“I need that energy, I need that buzz and I think Ross brings that, so I’m going to bring it a bit more on Friday, because I’m here to win.”

Smith, meanwhile, progressed to the quarter-finals after Cameron Menzies was taken unwell during the fourth leg of their clash at the Empress Ballroom.

Menzies experienced high blood pressure, which caused him to feel dizzy and subsequently faint after leaving the stage.

However, following an assessment by the on-site medical team, the Scot was deemed well enough to return to his accommodation.





World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

(16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

(8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

(9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

(4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

(13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

(12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

(2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies

(15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

(7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

(10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

(6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

ROUND TWO

(1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)

(8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)

(4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)

Cameron Menzies v W/O Ross Smith (15) (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)

(7) Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 12-14 Wessel Nijman (14)

(6) James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle (11)

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Luke Littler v Josh Rock (8)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gary Anderson (12)

(15) Ross Smith v Gerwyn Price (7)

(14) Wessel Nijman v James Wade (6)

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

Click here for Sky Bet odds

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Morning Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

Evening Session (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries

Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert

Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Gary Anderson 11-7 Jonny Clayton

Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting

Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith w/o (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)

Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross

James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle

Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Littler v Josh Rock

Friday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

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