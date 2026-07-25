Darts results: Gian van Veen defeats James Wade to reach World Matchplay semi-finals

Van Veen dumped out 2007 champion Wade in an attritional quarter-final tie at the Winter Gardens, avenging his defeat to the left-hander at the same stage of last year’s tournament.

The Dutch number one was nowhere near his blistering best at the Empress Ballroom, although he delivered the goods in the closing stages, despite an impressive rearguard from Wade.

Following an inauspicious start to the contest, Van Veen landed a brilliant 160 checkout out of nowhere to open up a 9-6 cushion, before stretching his advantage to 11-7.

Wade hit back with a brace of bullseye finishes to kickstart his comeback, following up a clutch 79 kill with a superb 121 on his way to levelling the contest.

Van Veen was undeterred, firing in a crucial 118 to lead 14-12, before brushing off a second 121 from Wade to complete a hard-fought 16-13 success.

“I was scoring so terribly. My scoring has been okay the whole tournament but today it just wasn’t up to par. My finishing got me through that,” revealed a candid Van Veen.

“It was a tight battle, but I’m glad I got the job done in the end. I’m still into the semi-finals of the World Matchplay.

“Even though I’m not scoring as well as I want to, I’m still getting through to the semi-finals. I’ve got about 20 hours to put that right.

“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a lot better because I’ll need to be against Gezzy.

“This is the second biggest major after the World Championship, so I’m so glad to get into the semi-finals for the first time.”

Friday’s opening quarter-final saw Price run out a 16-12 winner against former European Champion Ross Smith to book his place in a second World Matchplay semi-final.

The Welshman averaged 102.78 and crashed in ten maximums to cap off his best performance of the week so far in Blackpool, fending off a late fightback from Smith to confirm his progress.

Price produced early fireworks to seize the initiative, winning each of the opening four sessions by a 3-2 scoreline to establish a commanding 12-8 cushion.

Smith responded with a four-leg blitz to restore parity at 12-12, backing up a 13-darter with clinical 68, 72 and 80 combinations to threaten an unlikely turnaround.

However, Price regained control in the latter stages, converting a classy 121 on the bull followed by a double-double 91 checkout en route to victory.

“Ross played a good game, and it’s nice to play well when someone is playing well against you. It gives you confidence,” insisted the 2022 runner-up.

“When Ross got it back to 12-12, I thought: ‘Here we go again’, but thankfully I rolled off four legs on the bounce, so happy days.

“I’m trying to keep myself calm. It worked today, but on other occasions I need to let my emotions go. It has to come naturally.

“Like I said, I’m going to get better and better as this tournament goes on, and hopefully in the next round I’ll play better again.”

World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

(16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

(8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

(9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

(4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

(13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

(12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

(2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies

(15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

(7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

(10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

(6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

ROUND TWO

(1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)

(8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)

(4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)

Cameron Menzies v W/O Ross Smith (15) (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)

(7) Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman (14)

(6) James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle (11)

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock (8)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson (12)

(15) Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price (7)

(3) Gian van Veen 16-12 James Wade (6)

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

Click here for Sky Bet odds

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Morning Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

Evening Session (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries

Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert

Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Gary Anderson 11-7 Jonny Clayton

Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall

Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting

Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith w/o (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)

Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross

James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle

Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson

Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock

Friday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price

Gian van Veen 16-13 James Wade

Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content