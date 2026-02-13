Darts results: Gerwyn Price beats Michael van Gerwen in Night Two final

Gerwyn Price delivered Michael van Gerwen his first defeat of his BetMGM Premier League campaign, as the Welshman beat the league leader to clinch Night Two glory in Antwerp.
In front of over 10,000 fans at the AFAS Dome in the first ever staging of Premier League darts in Belgium, it was Price who prevailed as he halted Van Gerwen's blistering start to his campaign in a 6-3 victory to claim maximum points and the £10,000 nightly winner bonus.
The Welsh superstar had earlier recorded successive 6-5 wins over Gian van Veen and Jonny Clayton in advancing to Thursday’s showpiece, following on from his superb form at the Players Championship earlier on in the week.
In the final, Price continued from where he left off against Van Gerwen, breaking the throw early in the contest, before holding and taking a two-leg lead to stun the world number four.
Van Gerwen then responded from his sluggish start as he pinned back-to-back ton-plus finishes of 167 and 160 to level the game at two apiece.
Price then put in a run of three legs in a row to take a 5-2 lead, but squandered three match darts to allow Van Gerwen to pin double four to reduce the arrears to two legs.
But the Welshman didn't have to wait long to seal victory, wrapping up the first Premier League night in Antwerp by finding his fourth 180 before pinning double 20 to run out a 6-3 winner - averaging upwards of 104 in the process.
“I started off really slow this evening, I felt really edgy. Losing last week, you want to get off to a good start,” reflected Price.
“I know I’m playing well, but you still have to do it on the big stage. Gian [van Veen] had a shot at the bull to beat me, and I could of been going home.
“I think I’m playing some of the best darts I’ve ever played, I’m just not winning tournaments, but that will come.”
“If I keep playing the way I am, there’s no way I won’t pick up a major title.”
Despite missing out on back-to-back nightly victories for the first time since 2024, Van Gerwen continued on from where he left off last week in Newcastle, defeating Josh Rock and Luke Littler to reach Thursday’s showpiece.
The three-time world champion kicked off his evening with a below-par performance against Rock, but still managed to beat the Northern Irishman 6-2, as Rock looked visibly frustrated averaging under 80.
The Dutchman then went on to beat Luke Littler, winning three of the last four legs to beat the current world champion 6-4.
Earlier in the night, Jonny Clayton produced an incredible comeback as he rallied from 4-0 down against Stephen Bunting to win six straight legs and inflict another disappointing defeat on the world number seven.
In the night opener, Littler averaged over 105 in a blistering affair with Luke Humphries - beating him in a last-leg decider after Humphries squandered three match darts in the final leg.
2026 BetMGM Premier League results & schedule
Night Two - AFAS Dome, Antwerp
Thursday February 12
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Josh Rock
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Gian van Veen
Semi-finals
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Luke Littler
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Jonny Clayton
Final
- Gerwyn Price 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds