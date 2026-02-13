Darts results: Gerwyn Price beats Michael van Gerwen in Night Two final

In front of over 10,000 fans at the AFAS Dome in the first ever staging of Premier League darts in Belgium, it was Price who prevailed as he halted Van Gerwen's blistering start to his campaign in a 6-3 victory to claim maximum points and the £10,000 nightly winner bonus.

The Welsh superstar had earlier recorded successive 6-5 wins over Gian van Veen and Jonny Clayton in advancing to Thursday’s showpiece, following on from his superb form at the Players Championship earlier on in the week.

In the final, Price continued from where he left off against Van Gerwen, breaking the throw early in the contest, before holding and taking a two-leg lead to stun the world number four.

Van Gerwen then responded from his sluggish start as he pinned back-to-back ton-plus finishes of 167 and 160 to level the game at two apiece.

Price then put in a run of three legs in a row to take a 5-2 lead, but squandered three match darts to allow Van Gerwen to pin double four to reduce the arrears to two legs.

But the Welshman didn't have to wait long to seal victory, wrapping up the first Premier League night in Antwerp by finding his fourth 180 before pinning double 20 to run out a 6-3 winner - averaging upwards of 104 in the process.