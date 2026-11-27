Coates – fresh from an impressive televised debut at the Grand Slam of Darts – defied an astonishing 110.56 average from Nijman to continue his rise at Butlin’s Minehead Resort.

Nijman, a winner of six Players Championship titles in 2026, recorded the second-highest losing average in the tournament’s history, as five of the title favourites suffered early exits.

Day One of the £750,000 tournament saw 32 round one matches split across Main Stage and Stage Two, as newly crowned Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price crashed out against Poland’s number two Sebastian Bialecki.

World number two Gian van Veen joined the list of high-profile casualties, paying the price for a profligate display in his 6-4 defeat to Sweden’s premier player Jeffrey de Graaf.

European Champion Ross Smith was beaten by his namesake and 2022/23 World Champion Michael Smith, who averaged 99 to triumph in his first televised ranking appearance since March.

World number seven James Wade lost out to Justin Hood in Friday’s afternoon session, while Karel Sedlacek produced a spectacular 170 checkout en route to dumping out 2014 champion Gary Anderson.

Sedlacek’s reward will be a clash against Mickey Mansell, who overturned a three-leg deficit to stun 2022 runner-up Rob Cross, with the Irishman surviving three match darts to register his first win at this event in nine years.

However, former champions Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen avoided the same fate that befell their title rivals, recording 6-3 wins against Darryl Pilgrim and Connor Scutt respectively.

Two-time champion Humphries will now lock horns with Australian number one Damon Heta, who withstood a 102 average from Krzysztof Ratajski to enjoy a return to winning ways on the big stage.

Cameron Menzies was Friday’s outstanding performer, averaging 108.9 to topple Mensur Suljovic and set up a showdown against German number one Martin Schindler, who saw off Charlie Manby in an entertaining affair.

Kevin Doets also delivered in his 6-1 demolition of Ritchie Edhouse, averaging 107.34 to advance alongside his compatriots Jermaine Wattimena, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Niels Zonneveld.

Chris Dobey – a winner of three Players Championship titles in 2026 – fought past Belgian number one Mike De Decker to book a tie against a resurgent Joe Cullen, who averaged 102 in accounting for Richard Veenstra.

Jonny Clayton and Danny Noppert will also go head-to-head for a place in the last 16, having kicked off their campaigns with victories against Tom Sykes and Scott Williams respectively.

Stephen Bunting survived four match darts to complete a comeback win over Max Hopp, and the former Masters champion will now play Luke Woodhouse, who registered a ton-topping average in seeing off Alexander Merkx.

Beau Greaves marked her Players Championship Finals debut with a battling 6-3 success against Christian Kist, while fellow newcomer Tommy Morris overcame Callan Rydz to continue his rise.

Morris will take on James Hurrell – a whitewash winner against William O’Connor – with Greaves pitted against former UK Open semi-finalist Rob Owen, who edged past Tom Bissell in a decider.

Bradley Brooks also came through a last-leg shoot-out against 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, progressing alongside former finalists Ryan Searle and Kim Huybrechts.

Nevertheless, 2018 champion Daryl Gurney and 2016 runner-up Dave Chisnall were beaten by Maik Kuivenhoven and Gabriel Clemens, before a clinical Darius Labanauskas dispatched Spanish number one Cristo Reyes 6-1 to round off the evening's proceedings.

2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals: Schedule

Friday November 27

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Main Stage

Martin Schindler 6-4 Charlie Manby

Kevin Doets 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Alexander Merkx

Chris Dobey 6-4 Mike De Decker

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Tom Sykes

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Gary Anderson

Justin Hood 6-4 James Wade

Joe Cullen 6-3 Richard Veenstra

Stage Two

Rob Owen 6-5 Tom Bissell

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Niko Springer

James Hurrell 6-0 William O'Connor

Tommy Morris 6-3 Callan Rydz

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Bradley Brooks 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Joe Hunt

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Mensur Suljovic

Evening Session

Main Stage

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Gian van Veen

Beau Greaves 6-3 Christian Kist

Michael Smith 6-3 Ross Smith

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Connor Scutt

Luke Humphries 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim

Henry Coates 6-3 Wessel Nijman

Darius Labanauskas 6-1 Cristo Reyes

Stage Two

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Rob Cross

Danny Noppert 6-2 Scott Williams

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle 6-1 Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Keane Barry

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Alan Soutar

Damon Heta 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Max Hopp

Saturday November 28

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Round Two

Main Stage

Michael Smith v Niels Zonneveld

Henry Coates v Gabriel Clemens

Beau Greaves v Rob Owen

Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen

Darius Labanauskas v Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries v Damon Heta

Luke Woodhouse v Stephen Bunting

Danny Noppert v Jonny Clayton

Stage Two

Bradley Brooks v Kim Huybrechts

Karel Sedlacek v Mickey Mansell

Kevin Doets v Justin Hood

Martin Schindler v Cameron Menzies

James Hurrell v Tommy Morris

Sebastian Bialecki v Jeffrey de Graaf

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Maik Kuivenhoven

Jermaine Wattimena v Ryan Searle

Sunday November 29

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

Winmau World Youth Championship Final

(Between Semi-Finals & Final)

Cam Crabtree v Jan Schmidt

Best of 11 legs

Format

Round One - Best of 11 legs

Round Two - Best of 11 legs

Round Three - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

Prize Fund

Winner: £130,000

Runner-Up: £70,000

Semi-Finalists: £40,000

Quarter-Finalists: £27,500

Last 16 losers: £15,000

Last 32 losers: £7,000

Last 64 losers: £4,000

Total: £750,000

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