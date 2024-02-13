Darts results: Gary Anderson wins the Players Championship 2 title but misses double 12 on three occasions for a nine-dart finish

A day after 17-year-old Luke Littler produced fireworks to win the first PDC Pro Tour event of the season, the Flying Scotsman rolled back the years at the age of 53 to win the second in style.

Anderson averaged 101 across his seven matches - which included a personal best 117.12 in a 6-0 thumping of Andy Baetens in the last 16 - while he also wired double 12 on three occasions for a nine-darter.

The first of those came against Peter Wright during a 7-5 semi-final victory in which he averaged 108, while he narrowly missed out on perfection twice during his 8-5 triumph over Ryan Searle in the final.

The second of those came during the decisive 12th leg but despite showing his a mix of amusement and frustration, he subsequently returned to the oche to pin double 12 and wrap up victory.