Gary Anderson (Picture: PDC)
Gary Anderson (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Gary Anderson hits out at darts influencers on day one of the World Masters

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu January 29, 2026 · 2h ago

Gary Anderson came through a thriller on day one of the World Masters but then caused a stir when hitting out at darts influencers during his press conference.

The Flying Scotsman averaged over 100 as he overcame Niels Zonneveld 3-2 in Milton Keynes on Thursday night to reach the second round.

After the usual questions about his performances, the topic turned to the rising amount of social media influences getting involved in darts and their range of 'tutorial' style videos.

Anderson took issue with the impact they could be having on the next generation of darts fans but stopped short of naming any specific names.

He said: "I don't [do] YouTube, but I'm watching... what do you call them? Influencers. 'How to play darts', I've never seen the bloke in my life.

"I've watched him play darts, he's absolutely rank at it, so why watch him? Kids need to learn they can go buy a set of darts that cost you ten, 20, 30, 40, 50 quid, instead of spending hundreds of pounds on darts, and play the game.

"What a load of b*******, absolute t******. It's the truth though!" he continued. "How many times do you watch boys on YouTube, 'Play like a pro'?

"You know who I'm talking about, it's a load of rubbish. So for young kids, it ain't good.

"Just let them play darts and enjoy it. Buy a £20 set of darts, and go and enjoy your game of darts. End of, easy."

More to follow...

World Masters: First-round draw and tournament bracket

  • (1) Luke Littler v Mike De Decker
  • (16) Ross Smith v Jimmy van Schie
  • (8) Ryan Searle v Rob Cross
  • (9) Josh Rock v Connor Scutt
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta
  • (13) Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (12) Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell
  • (2) Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall
  • (15) Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse
  • (7) Stephen Bunting v Jeffrey de Graaf
  • (10) Danny Noppert v Daryl Gurney
  • (3) Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce
  • (14) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk
  • (6) Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • (11) James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma

World Masters: Results & Schedule

Thursday January 29 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
First Round x8

  • Chris Dobey 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Gary Anderson 3-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • James Wade 3-2 Madars Razma
  • Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Shane McGuirk
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Gerwyn Price 3-0 James Hurrell
  • Michael van Gerwen 1-3 Damon Heta
  • Gian van Veen 3-1 Ryan Joyce

Friday January 30 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
First Round x8

  • Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith v Jimmy van Schie
  • Danny Noppert v Daryl Gurney
  • Ryan Searle v Rob Cross
  • Josh Rock v Connor Scutt
  • Luke Littler v Mike De Decker
  • Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall
  • Stephen Bunting v Jeffrey de Graaf

Saturday January 31
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

  • Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • Second Round x4

Sunday February 1
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

  • Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • Semi-Finals
  • Final

Format

  • Preliminary Rounds - Best of three sets, best of three legs per set
  • First Round - Best of five sets, best of three legs per set
  • Second Round - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of seven sets, best of three legs per set
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets, best of three legs per sets
  • Final - Best of 11 sets, best of three legs per set

