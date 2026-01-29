Darts results: Gary Anderson hits out at darts influencers on day one of the World Masters

The Flying Scotsman averaged over 100 as he overcame Niels Zonneveld 3-2 in Milton Keynes on Thursday night to reach the second round.

After the usual questions about his performances, the topic turned to the rising amount of social media influences getting involved in darts and their range of 'tutorial' style videos.

Anderson took issue with the impact they could be having on the next generation of darts fans but stopped short of naming any specific names.

He said: "I don't [do] YouTube, but I'm watching... what do you call them? Influencers. 'How to play darts', I've never seen the bloke in my life.

"I've watched him play darts, he's absolutely rank at it, so why watch him? Kids need to learn they can go buy a set of darts that cost you ten, 20, 30, 40, 50 quid, instead of spending hundreds of pounds on darts, and play the game.

"What a load of b*******, absolute t******. It's the truth though!" he continued. "How many times do you watch boys on YouTube, 'Play like a pro'?