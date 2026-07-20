Darts results: Gary Anderson averages 109 in opening round of World Matchplay

Day Two of the summer’s showpiece event saw eight opening round ties take place at the Winter Gardens, as Anderson kicked off his campaign in vintage style.

The Scottish icon recorded the eighth-highest average in World Matchplay history, averaging 109.96 in his 10-2 demolition of Ryan Joyce.

Anderson – who lifted the famous Phil Taylor Trophy in 2018 – was irrepressible from start to finish, converting consecutive 144 and 141 checkouts to cap off his best display on the Empress Ballroom stage.

“You get those days sometimes where you can throw with your eyes shut and hit everything, and today was one of those days,” admitted the two-time World Champion.

“I’ve missed a lot of tournaments this year. I play when I can, and honestly I came here not knowing what to expect.

“The next game will be a completely different game, so we’ll see what happens.”

Anderson’s reward will be a blockbuster showdown against 2023 runner-up Jonny Clayton, who ran out a 10-7 winner against Australian number one Damon Heta.

Despite storming into an 8-3 lead, the world number five was forced to defy a spirited fightback from Heta, wrapping up proceedings with a magnificent 144 finish.

“I loved every second of that,” claimed Clayton – a semi-finalist 12 months ago.

“This is the best venue in darts, and I’m a proud man to be standing here with a win to my name.

“Gary Anderson was my hero in darts. I think it’s going to be a battle of the old boys, but I hope it’s going to be a belter.”

Elsewhere, Van Gerwen recovered from a sluggish start to see off Andrew Gilding, overturning a 4-1 deficit to set up a clash with fellow countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Gerwen missed double 12 for a spectacular nine-darter in leg six of the contest – sparking a timely turnaround which saw him win nine of the last 11 legs to complete a 10-6 victory.

“It was a strange game,” conceded Van Gerwen, who is targeting a fourth Phil Taylor Trophy in 2026.

“I think I had some really good patches and some really poor patches, but when you win the game, that’s the most important thing.

“This was a good win for myself. There is still a lot more in the tank, and I hope I can show that later in the tournament.”

Van Duijvenbode, meanwhile, won through an epic affair against Chris Dobey, surviving four match darts and defying 13 maximums from the Bedlington star to prevail in a breathless tie-break.

Gian van Veen and Wessel Nijman capped off a terrific day for Dutch darts, defeating Krzysztof Ratajski and Dave Chisnall respectively to set up a tantalising clash on Wednesday evening.

Van Veen produced a finishing masterclass to account for Poland’s premier player Ratajski, converting a brace of 144 checkouts and a spectacular 160 in the process.

“I think everyone knows I’ve been struggling in the last couple of months,” revealed the European Champion, who pinned 67% of his attempts at the outer ring.

“I just needed that win here today. I started off really well but my finishing got me through that game.

“My scoring needs to improve in the next round, but I’m really happy with this win and hopefully I can continue further like this."

Nijman – a winner of eight ranking titles in 2026 – enjoyed similarly serene progress, averaging almost 99 to sweep aside five-time quarter-finalist Chisnall in his opener.

Wade and Ryan Searle will also go head-to-head for a place in the quarter-finals, after the pair recorded hard-fought wins against Jermaine Wattimena and William O'Connor respectively.

2007 champion Wade – also a six-time runner-up in Blackpool – began his 21st consecutive World Matchplay campaign with a typically tenacious 10-7 success against Wattimena.

The Aldershot stalwart – aided by a clinical 116 kill – established an early four-leg cushion, before crashing in seven maximums to round off an efficient all-round display.

Searle also delivered the goods against debutant O’Connor, converting 56% of his attempts at double to sink the Irish number one, who landed eight maximums in defeat.

World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

(16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

(8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

(9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

(4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

(13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

(12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

(2) Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies

(15) Ross Smith v Kevin Doets

(7) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

(10) Danny Noppert v Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

(6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

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* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Morning Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

Evening Session (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith v Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert v Rob Cross

Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Littler/Springer v Aspinall/Cullen

Rock/Woodhouse v Bunting/Zonneveld

Van Gerwen/Gilding v Dobey/Van Duijvenbode

Clayton/Heta v Anderson/Joyce

Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Humphries/Menzies v Smith/Doets

Price/Schindler v Noppert/Cross

Van Veen/Ratajski v Nijman/Chisnall

Wade/Wattimena v Searle/O’Connor

Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Friday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

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