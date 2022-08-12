Fallon Sherrock suffered a first-round exit on day one of the Queensland Darts Masters, while James Wade and Jonny Clayton also bowed out.
The Queen of the Palace has been unable to take the World Series tour by storm this year with just one win from her previous three outings and her latest attempt Down Under ended in a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Australia's Gordon Mathers.
Despite landing an impressive 160 checkout, she could only average just 73 compared to her opponent's 79.64 and was generally well below her best.
Gerwyn Price came agonisingly close to a match-winning nine-darter in his clash with Damon Heta but in the end had to settle for 11 in a 6-5 victory, averaging 98 in the process.
Michael van Gerwen came from 4-2 down to defeat 20-year-old Bailey Marsh 6-5 and he'll need to improve significantly on his 85 average if he's to challenge for the title.
Jonny Clayton suffered a big upset as he lost 6-2 against the unheralded New Zealander Haupai Puha.
The Ferret averaged just 86 and missed 13 of his 15 darts at double Puha made him pay with a far more clinical performance, averaging 95.59 and pinning almost half of his attempts at doubles.
Simon Whitlock thrilled the home crowd with a convincing 6-2 triumph over James Wade, averaging a very solid 96 in the process.
Top seed Dimitri Van den Bergh began his bid for a third successive World Series title by defeating Perth-based New Zealander Koha Kokiri 6-2.
The Belgian, who triumphed in and Copenhagen and Zwolle, kicked off the tournament with a stunning 164 checkout and coasted to victory with a 93 average.
Joe Cullen crushed Dave Marland 6-0, with his highlight being a bullseye finish that completed a stunning 10-dart leg.
Michael Smith produced the performance of the day, averaging 104 in a crushing 6-0 win over Joe Comito.
