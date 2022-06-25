Van den Bergh had won his maiden World Series title a fortnight ago in the Nordic Darts Masters at Forum Copenhagen, and he doubled his tally in style with a dominant showing at the Ziggo Dome.

DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR DIMITRI! 🏆🏆 Dimitri Van den Bergh dominates in Amsterdam to clinch Dutch Darts Masters glory! 👏 The brilliant Belgian dispatches Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-2 in the final to reign supreme at the Ziggo Dome! pic.twitter.com/Lxf08J3xsp

Having dropped just two legs in his first round win over Ron Meulenkamp on Friday, the Belgian averaged almost 99 in a 6-1 quarter-final romp against Jermaine Wattimena.

He then powered past UK Open champion Danny Noppert 7-2 in the semi-finals and opened up a 4-0 lead over van Duijvenbode in the final to move halfway to victory.

The Dutchman hit back in leg five, but Van den Bergh finished 72 for a 14-darter and then pinned double 18 to move 6-1 up.

Van den Bergh saw van Duijvenbode double his tally in leg eight, despite landing two 180s in the leg, but the Belgian wrapped up proceedings in emphatic style, firing in legs of 13 and 14 darts to prevail with a 104 average.