Dimitri Van den Bergh completed a World Series of Darts double with glory in the Viaplay Dutch Darts Masters on Saturday, seeing off home favourite Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-2 in the final.
Van den Bergh had won his maiden World Series title a fortnight ago in the Nordic Darts Masters at Forum Copenhagen, and he doubled his tally in style with a dominant showing at the Ziggo Dome.
Having dropped just two legs in his first round win over Ron Meulenkamp on Friday, the Belgian averaged almost 99 in a 6-1 quarter-final romp against Jermaine Wattimena.
He then powered past UK Open champion Danny Noppert 7-2 in the semi-finals and opened up a 4-0 lead over van Duijvenbode in the final to move halfway to victory.
The Dutchman hit back in leg five, but Van den Bergh finished 72 for a 14-darter and then pinned double 18 to move 6-1 up.
Van den Bergh saw van Duijvenbode double his tally in leg eight, despite landing two 180s in the leg, but the Belgian wrapped up proceedings in emphatic style, firing in legs of 13 and 14 darts to prevail with a 104 average.
Van Duijvenbode had produced a superb 72 finish in the deciding leg of his entertaining semi-final contest with James Wade, who had checked out a sublime 140 to lead 6-5 before seeing the Dutchman claim the final two legs.
Van Duijvenbode had seen off Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 in the quarter-finals, with fellow Dutchmen Maik Kuivenhoven and Vincent van der Voort also losing out in the last eight to Wade and Noppert respectively.
