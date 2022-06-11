Dimitri Van den Bergh produced a series of superb displays to clinch his first World Series title at the Viaplay Nordic Darts Masters, defeating Gary Anderson 11-5 in Saturday’s showpiece in Copenhagen.

Featuring in just his eighth World Series event, Van den Bergh emerged victorious to scoop the £20,000 top prize, securing his second senior televised title in the process. The Belgian toppled Anderson to claim his maiden televised crown at the 2020 World Matchplay, and he repeated the feat on Danish soil to deny the Scot a seventh World Series crown. The world number nine capitalised on a nightmare start from Anderson to establish an almost unassailable 8-0 advantage, and although the 51-year-old rallied, he was unable to produce an extraordinary comeback. Van den Bergh fired in legs of 12 and 13 darts to seize the early initiative, and a stunning 130 finish in leg five continued the procession.

For the first time we crown him a World Series winner...



Dimitri Van den Bergh is the Viaplay Nordic Darts Masters Champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GAwAEZZ5ku — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 11, 2022

Anderson’s woes on the outer ring persisted as the Belgian extended his cushion, but the Scot suddenly sparked into life, reeling off four legs of his own to halve the deficit. Van den Bergh moved to the brink of victory at 10-4 with clinical 86 and 72 combinations, only to spurn three match darts in leg 15, gifting Anderson a temporary reprieve. However, the 27-year-old made no mistake moments later, following up a fourth 180 with a 14-darter to seal the deal. “I have dreams. I am chasing my dreams, and winning against a player like Gary – that is going to help me,” said Van den Bergh. “You know that Gary isn’t going to give it to you, you have to work for it, that’s what I had to do, and I managed to make myself a champion, against a player who is a champion. “The sky is the limit. Just look at the trophy I’m holding in my hands. I’ve dreamed about it, I’ve managed to make my dreams come true.”