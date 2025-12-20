Darts results: Dirk van Duijvenbode and Dave Chisnall both suffer five-set defeats at Ally Pally

After Sweden's Andreas Harrysson also cruised to a 3-0 win over Motomu Sakai , anyone backing the four favourites together was halfway to a wonderful winter winner, but then everything was turned on its head.

That man was Ryan Searle, who continued his flawless start with a whitewash win against Brendan Dolan in which he outscored his opponent and was ruthless in taking the chances he created.

First, Dirk van Duijvenbode fell in five sets to James Hurrell, who held his nerve for one of the biggest victories of his career.

Van Duijvenbode had been excellent in coming through another five-setter in the first round but missed far too many key doubles, his final attempt at them often falling short in a performance typified by the break of throw he suffered at the beginning of the final set.

Throwing first having fought his way back to parity, the Dutchman opened the door with three missed darts for the leg as Hurrell pinned double four, then threw a brilliant, double-bull 132 finish to get within a leg of victory.

Van Duijvenbode survived two match darts to hold and force Hurrell to throw for the match, but the Englishman stood up to the test.

There was more of the same to come as Dave Chisnall fought from 2-0 down to take Ricardo Pietreczko the distance, only to lose in a tie-break.

Chisnall began the final set with an 11-dart leg and looked for all the world like he'd taken control, but went on to miss double 16 for what would've been a match-winning 143 checkout.

More misses from Chisnall allowed Pietreczko to break in 19 darts for a 3-2 lead and he cruised through the following leg to seal a hard-fought win over an opponent still some way short of his best.