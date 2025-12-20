Darts results: Daryl Gurney beats Beau Greaves in World Championship opener at Ally Pally

Daryl Gurney came edged to a thrilling 3-2 triumph against a valiant Beau Greaves in their World Championship showdown.
Two-time Women’s World Matchplay champion Greaves hit a fantastic 128 on the bull followed by the tournament’s first ten-dart leg to level the game at one set apiece after Gurney had taken the opener.
Gurney broke throw in the deciding let of set three and therefore had the darts in the next as he looked for a swift victory, but Greaves was having none of it and rattled to a 3-0 victory with two breaks to set up a deciding set.
However, with the game poised at 2-2, Gurney took out a crucial 144 checkout in the final set to break, before holding throw to see out a hard-fought victory.
"I look at her as a great dart player - she is one of the best players on the planet," said Gurney, who will play Callan Rydz in round two.
"I’m very glad that the 144 went in. If that didn’t go, I would have been 2-1 down and throwing against the tide.
"Callan is one of the best dart players as the world. He is going to be really difficult, it will be a struggle."
Day Nine of darting action at Alexandra Palace saw the final eight matches of round one played across a bumper double session, as Nathan Aspinall began his campaign by winning a rocky affair against Lourence Ilagan.
The Stockport star initially trailed after Ilagan took the opening set, but battled back in trademark fashion to level the contest.
Aspinall, a former UK Open winner and World Matchplay champion, then won two set-deciding legs - including a match-winning 170 checkout - to cap a tough victory.
“I really felt the pressure - I was shaking the whole way through,” admitted Aspinall, who will face Leonard Gates in round two for the second successive year.
“I put myself under so much pressure tonight but I got the win, and that’s the most important thing.
“Full credit to Lourence there, he played a fantastic game and put me under pressure. Maybe I needed that challenge to realise why I’m doing this.
“My game is at the best place it’s ever been, I’ve never played better. I know I’ll beat Leonard - he’s a great player, but I won’t feel that nervous again.”
Josh Rock opened his World Championship title bid with a 3-1 victory despite a spirited performance from debutant Gemma Hayter.
The Northern Irish World Cup winner took a 2-0 lead but conceded a set to Hayter, before closing out the fourth stanza in a set-deciding leg.
William O'Connor delivered one of the strongest performances of the World Championship so far, crashing in seven maximums and posting a tournament-high 102.36 average in his 3-0 demolition of Krzysztof Kciuk.
The Irishman took out a whopping 167 in the opening leg of the contest and restricted his opponent to just four attempts at double throughout the match to set up a tantalising round two clash with Michael van Gerwen.
Keane Barry made it a double success for Ireland as he swept past Australian debutant Tim Pusey in straight sets, averaging 93 and landing 53% of his chances at a double as he progressed.
Friday World Darts results
Friday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Kevin Doets 3-1 Matthew Dennant (2-3; 3-1; 3-2; 3-2)
- Ryan Meikle 3-0 Jesus Salate (3-0; 3-0; 3-1)
- Leonard Gates 3-2 Mickey Mansell (3-2; 0-3; 3-1; 1-3; 3-0)
- Josh Rock 3-1 Gemma Hayter (3-1; 3-0; 1-3; 3-2)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- William O’Connor 3-0 Krzysztof Kciuk (3-2; 3-0; 3-0)
- Daryl Gurney 3-2 Beau Greaves (3-2; 1-3; 3-2; 0-3; 3-1)
- Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Lourence Ilagan (2-3; 3-1; 3-2; 3-2)
- Keane Barry 3-0 Tim Pusey (3-2; 3-0; 3-1)
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds