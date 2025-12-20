Darts results: Daryl Gurney beats Beau Greaves in World Championship opener at Ally Pally

Daryl Gurney came edged to a thrilling 3-2 triumph against a valiant Beau Greaves in their World Championship showdown.

Two-time Women’s World Matchplay champion Greaves hit a fantastic 128 on the bull followed by the tournament’s first ten-dart leg to level the game at one set apiece after Gurney had taken the opener. Gurney broke throw in the deciding let of set three and therefore had the darts in the next as he looked for a swift victory, but Greaves was having none of it and rattled to a 3-0 victory with two breaks to set up a deciding set. However, with the game poised at 2-2, Gurney took out a crucial 144 checkout in the final set to break, before holding throw to see out a hard-fought victory.

"I look at her as a great dart player - she is one of the best players on the planet," said Gurney, who will play Callan Rydz in round two. "I’m very glad that the 144 went in. If that didn’t go, I would have been 2-1 down and throwing against the tide. "Callan is one of the best dart players as the world. He is going to be really difficult, it will be a struggle." Day Nine of darting action at Alexandra Palace saw the final eight matches of round one played across a bumper double session, as Nathan Aspinall began his campaign by winning a rocky affair against Lourence Ilagan. The Stockport star initially trailed after Ilagan took the opening set, but battled back in trademark fashion to level the contest. Aspinall, a former UK Open winner and World Matchplay champion, then won two set-deciding legs - including a match-winning 170 checkout - to cap a tough victory.

Nathan Aspinall winning his match with a Big Fish is absolutely class!pic.twitter.com/FqZkuDbtyb — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 19, 2025