Darts results: Chinese Taipei cause upset on day two of World Cup of Darts

Big-stage newcomers Chinese Taipei – represented by Teng-Lieh Pupo and An-Sheng Lu – produced two superb displays in Group E, which culminated with a deciding-leg victory over the 2019 runners-up.

The World Cup of Darts debutants had kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 4-2 victory against Lithuania on Friday afternoon, before pulling off an enormous upset to stun William O’Connor and Keane Barry.

An-Sheng Lu was the star of the show, averaging 107 individually and converting a stunning 132 checkout in a compelling encounter, although it was Teng-Lieh Pupo who pinned double six in the decider to cap off a famous victory.

“It’s very exciting, we are making history,” reflected Pupo, who heaped praise on his partner’s inspired performance.

“That 132 finish was incredible. If he didn’t hit that we would maybe lose the game, but he is a fantastic player, and we are so happy.”

Friday's marathon double session saw the Group Stage of the 40-nation event reach a dramatic climax, as the remaining 24 round-robin matches took place at the Eissporthalle.

Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens delivered the goods for hosts Germany, who completed a clean sweep in Group C with a comprehensive 4-1 success against 2013 semi-finalists Finland.

Clemens was forced to produce a stunning 124 skin-saver on the bull to defeat a superb New Zealand side on Thursday’s opening night, which caused the Kiwis to bow out despite their whitewash win over Finland.

Australian duo Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock came through another gruelling affair to preserve their title hopes, defying a superb individual display from Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung to close out a 4-2 triumph.

Hong Kong dispatched Japan in their Group D opener on Friday afternoon to set up the winner-takes-all showdown, but a 122 checkout from Whitlock followed by a 107 kill from Heta proved decisive for the 2022 champions.

World Cup of Darts results

Friday June 28

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)

Singapore 1-4 Philippines

South Africa 4-2 Switzerland

New Zealand 4-0 Finland

Japan 1-4 Hong Kong

Lithuania 2-4 Chinese Taipei

China 4-2 Guyana

Norway 4-3 Hungary

Bahrain 0-4 Iceland

Malaysia 3-4 Canada

Latvia 4-2 Denmark

Spain 3-4 Gibraltar

USA 2-4 Italy

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)

Belgium 4-0 Philippines

Northern Ireland 4-3 Switzerland

Germany 4-1 Finland

Australia 4-2 Hong Kong

Ireland 3-4 Chinese Taipei

Austria 4-1 Guyana

Poland 4-1 Hungary

Czech Republic 4-0 Iceland

Croatia 4-2 Canada

France 4-3 Denmark

Sweden 4-1 Gibraltar

Portugal 3-4 Italy

