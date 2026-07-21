Darts results: Cameron Menzies hits a stunning 170 checkout to defeat Luke Humphries at World Matchplay

Humphries dug deep and took four consecutive legs of his own, but Menzies maintained his composure, taking out 98 before conjuring a magical big fish finish to secure a historic victory.

After a frantic start with seven straight breaks of throw including a wonderful double-double 129 outshot from Menzies and an emphatic 167 reply from Humphries, the Scottish number two won five legs straight to lead 8-3.

Menzies - entering his second World Matchplay tournament - eliminated world number two Humphries with a magical display of finishing, picking up his first win on the Winter Gardens stage in the process.

MAGICAL WIN FOR MENZIES! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 INCREDIBLE! 🤯 Cameron Menzies raises the roof with an inspired 170 checkout to stun Luke Humphries and seal his first win on the Winter Gardens stage! 📺 https://t.co/xXnQhVoUPy #MatchplayDarts pic.twitter.com/0FUIkkcIuB

“No matter what I do in my life, I will take this to my grave,” professed Menzies, who will now take on Ross Smith in the last 16.

“No one gave me hope, I didn’t give myself hope - I’ve finally won a game at the Winter Gardens!

“When it was at 7-3, I was just trying not to think of that finish line.

“To beat someone as amazing as Humphries on this stage… that’s my biggest win in the PDC."

Smith was forced to defy a fantastic fightback from debutant Kevin Doets to triumph 10-6 in a thrilling match, thereby picking up a third win on the Winter Gardens stage.

The former European Champion burst into a 5-0 lead which included a ten-dart leg and massive 160 outshot, although Doets rallied to reduce the arrears to 6-4.

Smith took three legs straight to go one away from victory, and despite Doets taking out a skin-saving 161 checkout to threaten a remarkable comeback, the Englishman sealed victory with a 120 finish.

“When Kevin came back fighting it was a bit nervy, but all credit to him,” said Smith, who finished the match with a ton-plus average and 56% doubles success rate.

“He’s a really nice lad and what a player. He’s just averaged 104 on his debut at the World Matchplay. I wish I could have done that!

“I started the game really well. I’ve been working on my finishing and it’s been paying off, so long may it continue.”

“I was sat up there [at the Winter Gardens] when I was 14 years old watching darts, so it’s amazing to be here. It’s an absolute privilege.”

Doets’ 104.19 average was the highest-ever recorded in a debut match at the World Matchplay, despite the Dutchman bowing out.

Meanwhile, Gerwyn Price produced a resilient comeback to see off Martin Schindler 11-9 and record his sixth consecutive round one win in Blackpool.

Despite the German number one leading 4-0 and then 6-2, Price battled back to lead 9-8, only for Schindler to deliver a clutch 121 checkout to take the match to a tie-break.

Nevertheless, the former World Champion immediately broke throw to lead 10-9, before pinning a 100 checkout to squeeze through and condemn Schindler to a fifth consecutive defeat at the World Matchplay.

“Without the crowd, I would have lost today,” confessed Price, who came back from 6-2 down to win nine of the last 12 legs.

“It was probably the worst I’ve played all season. It was a tough one for me, I’m low on confidence at the minute just because I haven’t played a lot.

“That’s probably one of those game I should have lost, but I’ve won and I’m still in the tournament. I’ll put some hours on the board tomorrow.

“I’ll definitely be better the next round, I can’t be any worse!”

Price will face Rob Cross in round two, after the former World Matchplay champion dispatched Danny Noppert 10-3 with relative ease.

The 2017/18 World Champion bulldozed into a 5-0 lead and maintained the Dutchman at an arm’s length throughout, finishing the match with an average north of 97 and 53% strike rate on the doubles.

World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

(16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

(8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

(9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

(4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

(13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

(12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

(2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies

(15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

(7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

(10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross

(3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

(6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

Click here for Sky Bet odds

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Morning Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey

Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta

Evening Session (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor

James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries

Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert

Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Jonny Clayton v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting

Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Cameron Menzies v Ross Smith

Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

James Wade v Ryan Searle

Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Friday July 24 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two matches

Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

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