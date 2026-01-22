Can Luke Littler win every major in the 2026 darts season? Paul Nicholson assesses whether Nuke can achieve a remarkable clean sweep this year

As we approach the first major of the new PDC darts season, Paul Nicholson questions whether Luke Littler has what it takes to complete a clean sweep of big titles in 2026.

Only two players in PDC history have managed to lift every major trophy that was available to them throughout their careers but only Michael van Gerwen was able to reach double figures in just one unbeatable season. In a freakishly dominant 2016, MVG stormed to glory in The Masters, UK Open, Premier League, World Matchplay, World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals before closing out the campaign with glory at the 2017 World Championship. This would count as an unprecedented 'clean sweep' of all the majors were it not for the existence of the BBC-televised Champions League back then - a tournament in which he lost the final to none other than Phil Taylor. However, in terms of the 10 majors that are up for grabs in today's calendar, we can still regard that as the only unbeaten major campaign of all time. Taylor's best haul in one season came in 2009 when he won eight of the nine available, with a shock Premier League semi-final defeat to Mervyn King the only blemish on his year. This season pre-dates the introduction of the Masters and the World Series but the Las Vegas Desert Classic did at least make up for one of those. Littler is just two trophies away from completing the set of majors in just his third season on tour and if he can pick up the elusive World Masters and European Championship in his last year as a teenager, that really could be a record that stands for generations. This time, I'm going to focus on his chances of lifting ALL TEN this season, including the 2027 World Championship...

Could he really be that unbeatable? Littler is only the fourth player behind Taylor, MVG and James Wade to reach double figures for PDC majors but despite this incredible tally by the age of just 19, there are still plenty of star names who can stop him on their day, so we shouldn't get carried away about our expectations for him.

Luke Littler's second world title means he now has TEN major titles in just two years! That puts him fourth on the all-time list 🤯🤯



Taylor - 79

MVG - 48

Wade - 11

Littler - 10 pic.twitter.com/ow10cJMKIc — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2026

After all, this time last year he lost to an inspired Jonny Clayton in the Winmau World Masters quarter-finals despite averaging 108! In this era we do see occasions where great players put in massive numbers and still lose although when it comes to Littler, you really need to be on your A-game on the biggest stages just to stand a chance - or hope he has a very rare off day. That happened at last year's European Championship where he averaged a below-par 97 in a 10-7 defeat to James Wade in round two, but at every other major apart from the double-start World Grand Prix he was averaging well over 100 for the tournament.

Which are the 'easiest' majors for him to win? Make no mistake about it, Littler is phenomenal at all formats of the game whether it's short, long, set play, Matchplay or double start. And as much as he loves leading from the front and blitzing people off the board, he's also proved he has the fighting spirit to bounce back from big deficits and hold his nerve in tight situations. Literally nothing seems to faze him. However, there can also be no doubt that the longer the format, the tougher it is for anyone to get close to him, as we saw at the World Championship where he dropped just four sets across his seven matches.

🤯 Luke Littler's tournament winning averages for his 10 major titles are incredible. Only Phil Taylor and MVG managed this so regularly. pic.twitter.com/LsIukdkFU1 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2026

He's a ninja at set play and there was more evidence of that at the World Grand Prix where he dropped just four sets in his five matches, while during the aforementioned World Masters, he averaged over 104 in his first two wins without dropping a set before that astonishing 4-2 defeat to Clayton. The best-of-three-leg sets in that event does create a bit of a leveller for Littler's potential opponents but if he's at his usual levels, it will take something silly like 12 months ago to stop him ticking off another major. Away from the set play events, the other events some may describe as 'bankers' are the World Matchplay and the Grand Slam of Darts, which are the longest of the leg play formats. He gave away 5-0 leads multiple times but it didn't bother him like it would most players because he knows he's got so many levels to his game.