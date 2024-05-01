The match was perfectly poised at the beginning of the third and final session of this engrossing affair, 16 frames unable separate the two men, but it was Bingham who finished the stronger to march into the last four, though not before he endured a dramatic late scare.

That scare came when Bingham inexplicably missed a simple pink to middle when 52-0 ahead in frame 23 and the 2015 champion must have feared the worst as O'Sullivan began to clear the table, pulling off a series of daring pots until finally coming unstuck when faced with a tricky path from yellow to green.

O'Sullivan tried to power the yellow into its pocket but when the pocket refused, a relieved Bingham was handed another chance which he gleefully accepted with both hands.

The early throws of the session again saw the two trade punches as the terrific standard showed no signs of relenting and when O'Sullivan produced a run of 62 to level at 10-10, many might have expected it would be he who landed the knockout blow.

It wasn't. A missed red with the rest from O'Sullivan allowed Bingham to move 11-10 in front and he followed up with a fabulous 104 break to move within a frame of a famous victory.

There was drama to come, but Bingham did enough to fall over the winning line and keep alive his hopes of becoming a multiple world champion.

For O'Sullivan, who knows what the future holds. One thing is certain: number eight will have to wait.