World Snooker results: Qualifier Jak Jones stuns Judd Trump to reach the Crucible semi-finals

Jak Jones produced a huge shock at the World Championship by defeating one of the Crucible favourites Judd Trump to reach the semi-finals.
The 30-year-old qualifier was underdog heading into the final session despite the scores being level at 8-8 but capitalised on Trump's error with a very accomplished display under pressure to run out a 13-9 victory and will next face Ronnie O'Sullivan or Stuart Bingham.
Jones is currently ranked 44 in the world and only ever reached one ranking semi-final back in the 2022 Gibraltar Open - although his record at the Crucible is certainly beyond his status in the game.
Having reached the quarter-final on debut last season - beating Neil Robertson along the way - he's now won five of his six matches on this most famous of stages and is now two victories away from becoming only the third qualifier to win the famous title after Terry Griffiths in 1979 and Shaun Murphy in 2005.
Trump, the 2019 champion, appeared to struggle with conditions throughout the match and his morning was summed up by a missed pink which opened the door for Jones to move 11-9 ahead with a break of 61.
The mid-session interval did nothing to refocus Trump's mind, another easy miss, this time on the yellow, compounded his woes and Jones didn't relent by moving within a frame of victory.
With the winning line in sight, Jones held himself together with all the poise of a seasoned professional, clearing the table for his second century of the morning which confirmed his place in the last four where either O'Sullivan or Bingham will await.
Jones is now preparing for the biggest match of his career by far - and possibly against the sport's GOAT who is bidding for a record-breaking eighth Crucible crown and a clean sweep of Triple Crown titles in the same season.
However, that still won't convince his mum to come and watch him play live for the first time in his career.
Jones said: “She won’t even watch me on the TV. At home now when I’m playing she’ll be doing the ironing or cleaning the house, that’s what she likes to do to keep herself occupied.
“She doesn’t like watching me, she pretends it’s not happening and waits for my dad to call her with the result. A Crucible semi-final is obviously a different matter and maybe she will come up, but she won’t come into the arena.
On his victory, Jones added: “I thought Judd struggled quite a bit. He started off with a century, just looking like typical Judd, but after I went in 3-1 at the interval I thought he was playing really slow.
“He wasn’t the fast-flowing aggressive player that he usually is. I noticed it from the beginning and it kind of surprised me, and I took advantage.”
As for Trump, he joked that defeat may have been a blessing in disguise after failing to set up a dream semi-final with O'Sullivan in a repeat of the 2022 final.
He said: "In a way he's done me a favour because I'd have lost 17-0 to Ronnie playing like that!"
Trump also felt his season which saw him win five titles had still been a roaring success overall despite his Crucible disappointment, which he felt was down to tiredness and struggling to cope with Jones' slower player.
He said: “I felt like I had a lot of chances and I didn’t take them. I had more than enough chances today to win, so I only have myself to blame.
“A lot of the frames were quite slow and I got bogged down. His pace definitely affected me, but that’s not his fault. I just needed to get in and clear up every time, and I didn’t do that.”
John Higgins just about kept his title hopes alive with a typically tenacious display in the second session of his quarter-final with Kyren Wilson.
Resuming 5-3 ahead, Wilson once again made the early running and breaks of 94 and 53 helped him move five frames clear at 9-4.
However, Higgins dug deep once again, responding with a run of 73 before winning the next frame on the black after Wilson missed from distance.
Still rueing that missed opportunity, Wilson was visibly frustrated as Higgins dominated the final frame of the morning, making it three on the spin as he closed the gap to 9-7 ahead of tonight's concluding session.
Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)
Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)
Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)
Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)
Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)