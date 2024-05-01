World Snooker results: Qualifier Jak Jones stuns Judd Trump to reach the Crucible quarter-finals

The qualifier was underdog heading into the final session despite the scores being level at 8-8, but showed real character and quality beyond his status in the game to run out a 13-9 victor.

Jones announced his arrival on the big stage when reaching the quarter-finals in Sheffield last year, beating Neil Robertson along the way, but this must surely stand as the biggest result of his career, one which leaves him two wins away from becoming only the third qualifier to become world champion.

Trump, champion himself in 2019, appeared to struggle with conditions throughout the match and his morning was summed up by a missed pink which opened the door for Jones to move 11-9 ahead with a break of 61.

The mid-session interval did nothing to refocus Trump's mind, another easy miss, this time on the yellow, compounded his woes and Jones didn't relent by moving within a frame of victory.

With the winning line in sight, Jones held himself together with all the poise of a seasoned professional, clearing the table for his second century of the morning which confirmed his place in the last four where either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Stuart Bingham will await.