Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Jak Jones beat Judd Trump
Jak Jones beat Judd Trump

World Snooker results: Qualifier Jak Jones stuns Judd Trump to reach the Crucible quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
13:23 · WED May 01, 2024

Jak Jones produced a huge shock at the World Championship by defeating one of the Crucible favourites Judd Trump to reach the semi-finals.

The qualifier was underdog heading into the final session despite the scores being level at 8-8, but showed real character and quality beyond his status in the game to run out a 13-9 victor.

Jones announced his arrival on the big stage when reaching the quarter-finals in Sheffield last year, beating Neil Robertson along the way, but this must surely stand as the biggest result of his career, one which leaves him two wins away from becoming only the third qualifier to become world champion.

Trump, champion himself in 2019, appeared to struggle with conditions throughout the match and his morning was summed up by a missed pink which opened the door for Jones to move 11-9 ahead with a break of 61.

The mid-session interval did nothing to refocus Trump's mind, another easy miss, this time on the yellow, compounded his woes and Jones didn't relent by moving within a frame of victory.

With the winning line in sight, Jones held himself together with all the poise of a seasoned professional, clearing the table for his second century of the morning which confirmed his place in the last four where either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Stuart Bingham will await.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo