Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Mark Williams suffered a shock early exit
Mark Williams suffered a shock early exit

World Snooker results: Mark Williams questions his future after losing final-frame decider to Si Jiahui

By Sporting Life
23:07 · TUE April 23, 2024

Three-time champion Mark Williams admitted he does not know whether he has played his last World Snooker Championship match after he suffered a dramatic 10-9 defeat to Si Jiahui in the first round.

Si continued his love affair with the Crucible as he followed up last year’s surprise run to the semi-finals by knocking out Williams in an epic clash.

Williams resumed with a 5-4 lead but it was the Chinese 21-year-old who hit the ground running on Tuesday, taking each of the opening four frames to go into the mid-session interval 8-5 in front.

WATCH: SHOULD THE WORLDS STAY OR LEAVE THE CRUCIBLE?

SHOULD SNOOKER LEAVE THE CRUCIBLE?

Williams then won four of the next five to make it 9-9 and set up a decider, with Si holding his nerve to close out a narrow victory.

While Si will face Jak Jones in the second round, Williams confessed he did not know whether a return to the Crucible is on the cards but appeared to rule out immediate retirement.

When asked whether he will be back next year, Williams said: “Who knows? I’ll be 50 years of age next year.

“I looked around and loved every minute of it. Whether or not I’ll be back again, I don’t know.

“I’m not considering my future really, just it’s a tough game. You keep getting back to these venues and it’s hard.

“Most of the ones for a while now, you’ve just got to treat it as if you’re not going to get back here.

“I’m not retiring, just treating every one as your last one. Fingers crossed you’ll see me playing next year, who knows?”

Si made a lightning-quick start to the session, striking the ball with increasing authority as he reeled off four frames in a row with three breaks in the 60s.

Williams’ fightback began immediately after the mid-session interval as he reduced his arrears to 8-7.

Si bounced back to take the next frame with a nerveless display before Williams battled to victory in the next two to level the match and force a decider.

But Si reeled off a break of 77 to wrap up a memorable win.

He said: “The first half of the match was quite nip and tuck, neither of us had brilliant form.

“But later on he gave me a lot more chances to let me have that lead at 8-5. My opponent was really, really accurate towards the end so it went all the way to the deciding frame.

“I always thought ‘I am the challenger who’s trying to take him down’, so I didn’t really feel the pressure and that’s how I won it.”

Allen advancing

World number three Mark Allen built up a commanding 7-2 lead in his encounter with Robbie Williams.

Allen won the first three frames before Englishman Williams hit back with a break of 86.

Allen won a mammoth fifth frame before stretching his advantage to 6-1. After his opponent won the next with a century, Allen made it 7-2 to leave himself three frames from victory.

Earlier in the day Jack Lisowski took a 5-4 lead against 2016 finalist Ding Junhui, while Kyren Wilson put one foot in the second round after storming into an 8-1 lead against Welshman Dominic Dale.

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo