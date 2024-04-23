World Snooker results: Mark Williams loses final-frame decider to Si Jiahui

Si made it all the way to the semi-finals last year and again proved himself a dangerous opponent as he held on in the face of a comeback from Williams, who had trailed 8-5 having lost the first four frames of Tuesday's second session.

When the Welshman forced a decider by taking four of the next five, many would've expected him to survive a thorough test of his Crucible credentials, but Si took his chance with a wonderful 77 break to reach the second round.

Hailed as a future world champion by Eurosport analyst Alan McManus in the build-up to the tournament, Si looks a match for anyone on this form and will be favourite to beat Jak Jones next.

Williams: Si a future world champion

Speaking afterwards, Williams said: "I didn't play well until I came from 9-7 to 9-9. I missed a tricky one to the middle and he made one of the best breaks I have ever seen under pressure.

“He is a future world champion, no question, he has the potential."

Si, who is based in Sheffield, said: "Mark missed a few chances and I went 8-5 ahead.

“Towards the end I wasn't as calm. I always felt like the challenger, trying to take him down.

“I'm very happy to beat such a difficult opponent.

“I have no target at this tournament and I am trying not to feel any pressure, I'm just focussing on each shot.

“I know there is more attention on me this year, more people watching me and I don't want to let them down."