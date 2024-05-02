World Snooker Championship scores: Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert locked together after two sessions at the Crucible

Resuming tied at 4-4, Friday morning's session was very much more of the same with neither player ever more than a frame clear, despite Gilbert adding two more centuries to the one he compiled on Thursday.

Wilson again started brightly, opening up with a frame-winning break of 70, only to see Gilbert dominate a scrappy 10th frame.

Another hard-fought frame followed, this time going the way of Wilson, only for Gilbert to fire in a magnificent 129 total clearance as the scores were again level.

And that's how the remaining four frames played out, breaks of 54 and 79 doing the damage for the 2020 runner-up, while Gilbert added runs of 92 and then 106 in the last as he finished with a flourish.

Session one recap

A high-quality start to the World Snooker Championship semi-finals saw Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert end the opening session of their last-four clash locked together at 4-4.

In fact, frame two, which went the way of Gilbert, was the only frame not to feature a break of fifty-plus, but the 2019 Crucible semi-finalist warmed to the task nicely and subsequently put together runs of 104, 91 and 74.

For his part, Wilson carried on the impressive form he displayed when bossing John Higgins in the previous round and having fallen 4-3 behind, made a fine attempt at what would have been his second Crucible maximum in as many years, negotiating 11 reds and blacks in the final frame of the session before cruelly breaking down.