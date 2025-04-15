World Snooker Championship qualifying results: Zhao Xintong and David Gilbert secure Crucible spots

Zhao made breaks of 134, 127 and 103, but Slessor compiled three centuries of his own and will rightly feel frustrated to have bumped into the 2021 UK Championship winner playing at the top of his game.

"I am very happy, I'm so proud of myself," Zhao told World Snooker Tour. "I just try my best to play snooker and enjoy the table time.

"Hopefully I can come back to be a top player, but I need more wins."

Chris Wakelin will play at the Crucible for a fourth time following his comfortable 10-2 win over Martin O'Donnell, while Zhou Yuelong is back following his 10-5 triumph over Yuan Sijun.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Zhou who trailed 4-1 at one stage, before taking command with the aid of two century breaks.

Last year's losing semi-finalist David Gilbert survived a huge scare against Aaron Hill, eventually coming through a tense deciding frame.

Hill was in pole position when leading 8-5 and 9-7, but Gilbert stood tall and replied with breaks of 118 and 53 to force a decider.

A run of 63 all but saw Gilbert home, though Hill did threaten one last twist when getting the snooker he required, only for Gilbert to finish the job by potting the green into the centre pocket.