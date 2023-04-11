Snooker’s World Championship gets under way amid an unprecedented match-fixing scandal next weekend with Ronnie O’Sullivan looking to eclipse the record he currently shares with Stephen Hendry and become the first player to win eight titles in the modern era.

Here, we answer some pertinent questions about the main contenders for the sport’s most prestigious title – and the parallel investigation that threatens to overshadow it and drag it into the gutter. Will Ronnie win it again? It’s an impossible question, and the simplest answer is: if he wants to. O’Sullivan’s frequent criticisms of the sport have rubbed officials and fellow players up the wrong way, and the 47-year-old could just as easily react by sweeping all before him for a third title in four years, or packing his bags after round one and skulking off into the night. Either way, Ronnie’s ride is guaranteed to prove entertaining while it lasts.

🏆 7x World Championship titles

🍷 Oldest world champion ever at 46

🔝 21x Triple Crowns

🔝 39x Ranking titles Triple Crowns

🔝 1,169 century breaks

🔝 15x maximum breaks



🚀🐐 The debate is over. Ronnie O'Sullivan is statistically the greatest. https://t.co/9VMX3ElxSc — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈🏀 (@SportingLifeFC) May 2, 2022