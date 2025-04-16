Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Scroll down to watch our video preview
Scroll down to watch our video preview

Watch: World Snooker Championship 2025 predictions for the top 16 seeded players including Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Kyren Wilson and Judd Trump

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Wed April 16, 2025 · 3h ago

Check out our verdicts for the top 16 seeds for the 2025 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible from April 19 to May 5.

The 2025 World Snooker Championship is almost upon us as the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, John Higgins and defending champion Kyren Wilson head to the Crucible in Sheffield.

It promises to be another thrilling end to a fascinating season in which we've seen Wilson and Trump lead the way with the title count and Class of 92 legends Higgins and Williams still proving they have what it takes to challenge - and win - the big trophies.

Our snooker expert Richard Mann has run through the 16 seeds for the World Championship and delivered his verdict on them all, while he closes out the video with his prediction for the final and eventual champion.

You may be impressed with some of his potting skills along the way...

WATCH: TOP 16 VERDICTS FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

World Snooker Championship 2025 predictions!

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....