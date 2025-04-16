The 2025 World Snooker Championship is almost upon us as the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, John Higgins and defending champion Kyren Wilson head to the Crucible in Sheffield.

It promises to be another thrilling end to a fascinating season in which we've seen Wilson and Trump lead the way with the title count and Class of 92 legends Higgins and Williams still proving they have what it takes to challenge - and win - the big trophies.

Our snooker expert Richard Mann has run through the 16 seeds for the World Championship and delivered his verdict on them all, while he closes out the video with his prediction for the final and eventual champion.

You may be impressed with some of his potting skills along the way...